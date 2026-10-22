3 questions Arizona basketball needs to answer in final exhibition vs. Eastern Washington
In this story:
Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats have one final exhibition game before the season officially begins on Monday, Nov. 2, against UCLA in Las Vegas.
First up is a final exhibition tune-up against Lloyd's old boss, Dan Monson, and the Eastern Washington Eagles. The game is set for Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:00 PM MST, and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
After wins against San Francisco and San Diego State last week - which had plenty of good and bad for the Wildcats - Arizona will take on an Eagles team that went 14-19 last year, finishing third in the Big Sky with an 11-7 conference record.
Below is a look at three key things for Arizona fans to watch for on Friday evening against the Eagles:
1. Can Cameron Holmes make his case for a bigger role?
Cameron Holmes is in line for a key role in Arizona's rotation as a freshman, and while he's a versatile defender and high-level athlete, he hasn't really popped in either of the team's exhibition games.
Holmes played 20 minutes with six points, five rebounds, and three assists on 2-6 shooting against USF, and had three points with four rebounds, an assist, and a block in 17 minutes against SDSU.
Neither performance was bad, but Friday is a chance for him to look for his own shot and prove he can be more than just a defensive, good rebounding wing on this Wildcats roster.
2. Will Arizona's perimeter shooting improve?
Arizona didn't rely on the three point shot last year - but when they did take them, they were quite efficient. This year's team has yet to prove they can match that level of efficiency, shooting 6-18 against San Francisco and a very ugly 9-34, including 3-17 in the first half, against San Diego State - putting them at 15-52 (28.8%) through two exhibition games.
All exhibition results should be taken with a grain of salt, but it's more than fair to want to see Arizona shoot it better from deep against a weaker opponent on Friday in the Eagles.
3. Can Maksim Brnovic capitalize on RJ Godfrey's absence?
Arizona is still hoping that forward RJ Godfrey will find his way to eligibility this upcoming season, but with 11 days until the season opener, the Wildcats are forced to prepare for life without the Clemson transfer.
Last Friday, Maksim Brnovic, a freshman forward from Montenegro, showed exactly why he should be the primary beneficiary in Godfrey's absence. Against San Diego State, the 6'10 forward dropped 10 points with four rebounds on 4-6 shooting, including 2-3 from three, in 18 minutes of action.
Against Eastern Washington, he should have plenty of opportunity to show coach Lloyd and the staff what he is capable of, as he competes with Nebraska transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius and Idaho State transfer Evan Otten for minutes alongside Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov in the frontcourt.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB