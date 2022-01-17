Skip to main content
Tom Brady jogs off field

Bucs Cruise Against Overmatched Eagles

We are well past the point of taking the greatest quarterback ever's accomplishments on the field for granted.

Get SI’s Georgia Bulldogs National Championship Commemorative Issue

Live Scores: Follow All of the Wild-Card Action

Niners’ Nick Bosa Leaves Game After Scary Collision

Why Rams vs. Cardinals Is Being Played Monday Night

South Carolina WBB Stars Give Young Fan an Unforgettable Memory

Report: Refs From Raiders-Bengals Not Expected to Work Again in Playoffs

KD Suffers Sprained MCL; Reportedly Out at Least a Month

Novak Djokovic Reacts to Deportation From Australia

Eagles' Josh Sweat Had Surgery for 'Life-Threatening' Situation

Bills Exorcise Demons By Demolishing the Patriots

dCOVdjokavic_VACCHZ

Novak Djokovic vs. Australia: A Series of Unfortunate Events

The world No. 1 is set to be deported from Australia and removed from the Australian Open draw after a multiweek standoff with the country’s government.

wild-card-takeaways-3

NFL Wild-Card Takeaways: Bucs Defense Is Ready to Run It Back

Plus, Josh Allen steals the Patriots’ souls (again), Joe Burrow won’t stop, disastrous officiating, sad fake spikes, and much more!

Oct 3, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Betting

Wild-Card Betting Preview: Steelers-Chiefs

Steelers Chase Claypool
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wild-Card Weekend

Matthew Stafford running with the ball.
Betting

Wild-Card Betting Preview: Cardinals-Rams

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and defensive end Jeffery Simmons (98) celebrate their win over the Houston Texans in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Houston.
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Which Team Would You Bet to Win Super Bowl LVI?

SISBLogo_Red_Bkgd_1300x724
Betting

SI Sportsbook: Check the Latest Odds and More

wildcard-preview

Sunday’s Exciting, Head-Scratching Wild-Card Schedule

nfl-awards-2020-mvp-rookies-coach-aaron-rodgers-derrick-henry

NFL Awards 2021: MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More

MMQB staffers vote on the league's best players on both sides of the ball, plus coaches, comeback players and more.

nfl-joe-burrow-franchise-altering-playoff-win

Joe Burrow Is Proving to be a Franchise-Altering Quarterback

While recent teams have shown you can compete with average QB play, the Bengals' young superstar is something else entirely.

Evan Mobley, Nikola Jokic and Draymond Green

NBA Midseason Awards: MVP, Top Rookie, Most Improved Player

Plus, our picks for the most exciting player and the biggest revenge season.

dCOVpatriotsPADDING.HZ

The Belichick Task Called ‘the Job From Hell’

What is padding? An arcane method of charting opponents, with a No. 2 pencil, scissors and Scotch tape.

Team USA's Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight

U.S. Women’s Hockey Team Just Wants to Have Fun

Pressure is certain to greet the defending gold medalists in Beijing, but Team USA’s plan involves a few pokechecks to the funny bone.

dCOVshawnbradley_H

Inside the Life of a 7'6" Shot Blocker, Paralyzed in a Bike Crash

Bill Walton

Bill Walton + Dave Pasch + COVID-19 + Failed Slam Dunk = A Vintage Broadcasting Moment

Troy Aikman at an NFL game.

Troy Aikman Hints He Wanted to Call Cowboys-49ers Game

Calvin-Kattar
MMA

Fueled by ‘Doubters,’ Calvin Kattar Defeats Giga Chikadze

AP22016244886925
Tennis

Djokovic Leaving Australia After Losing Deportation Appeal

isaiah-mckenzie-bills-demolish-patriots-playoffs
NFL

Bills Exorcise Demons By Demolishing the Patriots

jonathan-gresham
Wrestling

Jonathan Gresham to Headline First-Ever Terminus Show

College Football Playoff 2022 logo
College Football

If Season Length Is the Concern, There's a Fix to Expand CFP

akron-cuts-sports-golf-tennis
Tennis

ATP Shares Vaccination Rate for Top 100 Men's Players

Rob Manfred speaks into a microphone
MLB

What You Need to Know As Baseball Resumes Bargaining

UNC's Armando Bacot and Caleb Love
College Basketball

College Hoops Mailbag: ACC’s Tournament Chances, More

nick-sirianni-eagles-trust-wild-card-weekend
NFL

GamePlan: How Nick Sirianni Earned the Eagles’ Trust

Jay White_courtesy NJPW
Wrestling

Jay White Bringing the Best of New Japan to United States

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) at Madison Square Garden.
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Biggest Standouts at Midway Point

Michigan star Matty Beniers named to Team USA
Olympics

A First Look at the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team

The 2021 Crimson Tide Should be Remembered for Much More Than Final Loss

Penn State Deserves a QB Competition This Offseason

Changes Joe Judge Should Make If He's Retained by the Giants

How Disappointment Became Destiny for the Browns Way Back in Week 2

With or Without Derrick Henry, Titans Keep Running

Trevor Lawrence Trusts Jaguars Leadership

Rushia Brown
WNBA

How Former WNBA Star Rushia Brown Is Creating Networks of Care for Retired Players

Kiki-Baker-Barnes-100-influential
College

How Kiki Baker Barnes Is Raising Up the Next Generation

Venus-Williams-100-Influential
Tennis

How Venus Williams Inspires Well Beyond Court

Kennesaw State athletic department COO Tamica Smith Jones
College

Tamica Smith Jones Is Always Looking for the Next Bold Move

UNC Wilmington deputy AD Tiffany Tucker
College

How Tiffany Tucker Is Inspiring Women Athletes to Fight for More

SP012022_cover

Georgia National Championship Commemorative

Sports Illustrated December 2021 cover on QB mechanics, featuring Kyler Murray

December 2021

2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year: Tom Brady

Sportsperson of the Year

megan-thee-stallion-si-swim-cover

Swimsuit 2021