5-star guard and Arizona recruiting target Adan Diggs sets college commitment date

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats have offered scholarships to seven players in the 2027 recruiting class and six of them have already committed...somewhere else.

In just over a week, Lloyd and his staff will know if they finally got a win, or if they will strike out on all seven targets - a major disappointment coming off multiple consecutive successful years on the recruiting trail.

Adan Diggs, a 5-star shooting guard and top 10 overall recruit, is set to announce his college decision on Monday, Nov. 16. The Arizona native is choosing between a top four of Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC, per Joe Tipton of On3.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Adan Diggs will announce his college decision on November 16th, he told @Rivals.



The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who is a top-5 overall recruit in the 2027 class, will choose between his four finalists: Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, and USC.https://t.co/mB4KERFL0F pic.twitter.com/YQLJjzDeeB — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) November 5, 2026

Who is Adan Diggs?

Diggs, a 6'4 guard from Gilbert, AZ, who stars at Millennium High School in Goodyear, the same high school as current Arizona freshman Cameron Holmes.

Diggs and Holmes are close, and that connection is particularly helpful as Arizona battles heavyweight programs for the No. 6 ranked recruit in the class.

Arizona Wildcats guard Cameron Holmes (2). | Photo courtesy of Arizona Wildcats Athletics

Arizona had Diggs on campus for the Red-Blue Showcase, alongside big man recruits Darius Wabbington and Kamsi Awaka, who committed to Indiana and Florida, respectively.

Since that visit, Diggs has also made visits to Arkansas and Kentucky, with no known trip to USC as of this writing.

The 6'4 guard with a 6'7 wingspan averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, showcasing elite two-way versatility, an excellent pull-up game and improving outside shot, and a natural passing ability that could allow him to play on ball at the next level.

Arizona's disappointing 2027 class

Coach Lloyd has been exceptional at landing top-tier talent in the last few years, including Holmes and 5-star Caleb Holt in 2026, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries in 2025, and Carter Bryant in 2024.

But 2027 has not gone the way of the Wildcats, with Wabbington and Awaka both high-priority targets who chose elsewhere - while Arizona also missed out on Asa Montgomery (Duke), NaVorro Bowman (UConn), Jason Gardner Jr (Auburn) and most recently Cherif Millogo, who committed to Kentucky on Wednesday.

Millennium Tigers guard Adan Diggs (1) looks to shoot over O'Connor Eagles guard Melvin Stubbs (4) at Millennium in Goodyear, on Dec. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Diggs would immediately quell some of the concern around this recruiting class, giving Arizona the No. 1 ranked combo guard and an immediate replacement for Holt - who is widely expected to go one-and-done as a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA draft.

Arizona will have three games between now and Diggs' commitment, starting with a home matchup against Cal Poly on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 PM MST. The game will be broadcast on TruTV and streamed on HBO MAX.