5-star guard and Arizona recruiting target Adan Diggs sets college commitment date
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats have offered scholarships to seven players in the 2027 recruiting class and six of them have already committed...somewhere else.
In just over a week, Lloyd and his staff will know if they finally got a win, or if they will strike out on all seven targets - a major disappointment coming off multiple consecutive successful years on the recruiting trail.
Adan Diggs, a 5-star shooting guard and top 10 overall recruit, is set to announce his college decision on Monday, Nov. 16. The Arizona native is choosing between a top four of Arizona, Arkansas, Kentucky, and USC, per Joe Tipton of On3.
Who is Adan Diggs?
Diggs, a 6'4 guard from Gilbert, AZ, who stars at Millennium High School in Goodyear, the same high school as current Arizona freshman Cameron Holmes.
Diggs and Holmes are close, and that connection is particularly helpful as Arizona battles heavyweight programs for the No. 6 ranked recruit in the class.
Arizona had Diggs on campus for the Red-Blue Showcase, alongside big man recruits Darius Wabbington and Kamsi Awaka, who committed to Indiana and Florida, respectively.
Since that visit, Diggs has also made visits to Arkansas and Kentucky, with no known trip to USC as of this writing.
The 6'4 guard with a 6'7 wingspan averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.8 steals this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, showcasing elite two-way versatility, an excellent pull-up game and improving outside shot, and a natural passing ability that could allow him to play on ball at the next level.
Arizona's disappointing 2027 class
Coach Lloyd has been exceptional at landing top-tier talent in the last few years, including Holmes and 5-star Caleb Holt in 2026, Koa Peat and Brayden Burries in 2025, and Carter Bryant in 2024.
But 2027 has not gone the way of the Wildcats, with Wabbington and Awaka both high-priority targets who chose elsewhere - while Arizona also missed out on Asa Montgomery (Duke), NaVorro Bowman (UConn), Jason Gardner Jr (Auburn) and most recently Cherif Millogo, who committed to Kentucky on Wednesday.
Diggs would immediately quell some of the concern around this recruiting class, giving Arizona the No. 1 ranked combo guard and an immediate replacement for Holt - who is widely expected to go one-and-done as a lottery pick in the 2027 NBA draft.
Arizona will have three games between now and Diggs' commitment, starting with a home matchup against Cal Poly on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8:30 PM MST. The game will be broadcast on TruTV and streamed on HBO MAX.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB