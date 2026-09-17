Arizona forward RJ Godfrey remains hopeful amidst ongoing eligibility battle with NCAA

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats spent the first portion of the offseason attempting to persuade Koa Peat to remain in Tucson for his sophomore year - only for the star forward to decide to stay in the 2026 NBA draft process.

That left the Wildcats scrambling to find a forward to slot into the starting lineup alongside returners Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, a search that eventually landed on Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey.

Godfrey is a near perfect fit in Lloyd's system and immediately elevates Arizona into one of the 3-4 best programs in the sport. There's just one problem: his ongoing legal battle for a fifth year of eligibility, which currently has him ineligible after the NCAA was granted a stay request in his lawsuit.

Godfrey vs. NCAA

Feb 4, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Godfrey's case, which was filed in Georgia and resulted in a TRO granting him and the other plaintiffs eligibility this season, will eventually be heard on appeal, and there is a chance the 6'7 forward ends up playing for the Wildcats after all. For now he's eligible to practice with the team and plans to join them at the Red-Blue Showcase next week - even if he isn't able to suit up.

“In my heart, I know that I’ll be in a Wildcat uniform this season,” Godfrey said Tuesday. “I’m confident in that.”

Godfrey spent four seasons at Clemson in the ACC, but like many others in the class of 2022 he is hoping for a fifth year of eligibility. The NCAA enacted new rules this summer granting all student-athletes five years to compete, but intentionally kept the 2022 class from participating - which has spurned multiple lawsuits all over the country, and led Godfrey to take the stand in July.

“It felt like I was in a movie,” Godfrey continued. "I was like, oh man, like I hope I don’t say nothing wrong. It was very surreal. It was kind of cool, too, at the same time, and I was like, man, I hope I’m never on this podium again, defending myself. But it was cool. It was nice little experience. But I’m definitely glad it’s over.”

Fit at Arizona

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Godfrey isn't eligible to play in games, as of this writing, he's not only been with the team in practices but went with them to Lithuania and took in the team's three exhibition games - which helped him bond with his teammates and start taking on a leadership role from the sideline.

“It was actually awesome to sit back and just watch what our guys can do,” he said. “I think it was more of a team bonding trip for us. We learned a lot about each other, about our team, and the history of Lithuania, and that’s something that I valued. And also, it challenged me to use my voice more.”

Godfrey had a career year with the Tigers in 2025-26, averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 62.7% on twos and 66% from the line in 25.2 minutes per game. He's a rugged, physical rebounder and low post scorer who fits extremely nicely next to Krivas and Kharchenkov, and would bolster what is already a very deep frontcourt for coach Lloyd and the Wildcats.

His experience would be extraordinarily valuable for Arizona, a team that has very few upperclassmen and only two returners who have played significant minutes in Krivas and Kharchenkov.

Arizona likely won't see Godfrey on the floor at the Red-Blue Scrimmage on Sat, Sep. 25, but there is hope he will suit up Nov. 2 when the Wildcats open up the season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against the UCLA Bruins. Tipoff is slated for 7:00 PM PT.