Arizona pulls away in physical 82-67 exhibition win over San Diego State

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats battled a physical San Diego State squad in an exhibition showdown on Friday night, ultimately escaping the McKale Center with an 82-67 victory.

Arizona is now 2-0 in the exhibition slate, with one final game next Friday at home against Eastern Washington.

Arizona's brutal first half offensively allowed San Diego State to lead for nearly five full minutes, but Arizona finished the half strong and took care of business in the final 20, led by star returners Mo Krivas (17 points, 15 rebounds) and Ivan Kharchenkov (13 points, 12 rebounds).

It was quite a fight from the Aztecs. Even when it looked like Arizona had this game in the bag, San Diego State did not go quietly. A rapid fire 8-0 run in under two minutes turned a 19 point lead into 11, forcing Lloyd to take a timeout with 5:56 left in the game. Then Arizona had an ugly 1-11 stretch in the final few minutes before a Caleb Holt floater with 1:20 to go gave the Wildcats a 79-63 lead.

Below is a look at three key takeaways for Arizona after their second exhibition win of the week:

1. Maksim Brnovic has real upside

As long as RJ Godfrey remains ineligible, Arizona will have to find help at the power forward position. Lithuanian freshman Maksim Brnovic has long been considered the likely beneficiary, and he looked every bit the part on Friday against the Aztecs.

In 19 minutes Brnovic finished with 10 points on 4-6 shooting, including 2-3 from three, while snatching four rebounds. He had a steal and a two handed transition dunk in the first half, and the outside shooting really opened up the lane for Krivas, Kharchenkov, and the rest of the Wildcats offense.

The 6'10 big man is still quite raw, and will need to work on avoiding fouls so he can stay on the floor, but the upside is very apparent - and there's a good chance he's asked to contribute heavily without Godfrey in the mix.

2. Arizona was plenty willing to shoot from three

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) shoots against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year Arizona was one of the most infrequent three point shooting teams in the country, although they were efficient when they did let it fly.

Friday was the exact opposite for the Wildcats, at least in the first half. Arizona was very willing to take what San Diego State was giving them, but finished the first 20 minutes a putrid 3-17 from beyond the arc.

That didn't stop them in the second half, but fortunately they started finding the bottom of the net - going 6-17 to finish a respectable 9-34 on the night.

This team is very likely going to shoot more than last year's squad, but if we see many more 3-17 halves that could change, quickly.

3. Mo Krivas is a machine

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) defends during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not every game the best player on the floor finishes 3-10 from the field, but that's what Mo Krivas pulled off Friday night. The big man was a monster on both ends of the floor, finishing with a game-high 17 points and 15 rebounds - six offensive - along with four blocks and two steals in 29 minutes.

Krivas did most of his damage offensively at the stripe, where he shot a ridiculous 11-14 and contributed to both Elzie Harrington and Luca Vincini fouling out for the Aztecs.

He was even better defensively, altering what seemed like hundreds of shots at the rim, even blocking a fadeaway jumper in a performance showcasing why he's a Defensive Player of the Year favorite.

Lloyd challenged Krivas after the San Francisco exhibition on Tuesday, and the Lithuanian senior more than answered the call Friday night against San Diego State.

Arizona has a full week before hosting Eastern Washington on Friday, Oct. 23 for the final exhibition game of the season. Wildcats vs. Eagles will tip at 7:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.