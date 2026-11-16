Arizona freshman Caleb Holt exploded for 24 points, nine rebounds and five steals Friday night in an 80-69 win at Auburn, the program's first road win over an SEC team since 2016, but the Wildcats fell one place to No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Tommy Lloyd's squad, which was No. 4 in the preseason poll but lost its season opener 84-75 to No. 10 UCLA, could climb back inside the top 10 with a win over No. 2 UConn, which moved up one spot -- on Wednesday night at the McKale Center.

Despite a three-game win streak, and having snapped Auburn's nonconference home win streak at 71 games, the Wildcats received seven fewer votes (440) that they did last week (447).

Florida remained atop the poll, Michigan State beat Duke 79-73 at the Champions Classic in Chicago on Tuesday night and climbed two spots to No. 3, while the Blue Devils fell from No. 2 to No. 4, one spot ahead of Virginia.

Big 12 rival Houston held steady at No. 7, Kansas jumped five spots to No. 9, Texas Tech climbed from No. 17 to No. 11 and BYU moved up one spot to No. 24, while Iowa State (39), West Virginia (seven), Baylor (two) and TCU (one) also received votes. Iowa State fell out of the top 25.

No. 6 Texas, No. 8 Illinois and UCLA round out the top 10.

Arizona has dates with No. 13 St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5 and Arkansas, which fell three spots to No. 23, at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Dec. 19.

Full Week 3 USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll rankings

1. Florida (29)

2. Connecticut

3. Michigan State (2)

4. Duke (1)

5. Virginia

6. Texas

7. Houston

8. Illinois

9. Kansas

10. UCLA

11. Texas Tech

12. Arizona

13. St. John's

14. Tennessee

15. Alabama

16. Vanderbilt

17. Miami

18. Louisville

19. Gonzaga

20. Nebraska

21. Michigan

22. Southern California

23. Arkansas

24. BYU

25. LSU

Others receiving votes: Memphis 89; Iowa State 39; Texas A&M 19; Indiana 8; High Point 8; West Virginia 7; Saint Louis 6; Marquette 3; Baylor 3; Kentucky 2; Utah State 1; TCU 1; Missouri 1; Georgia 1