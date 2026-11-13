Arizona vs. Auburn betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under

For the first time this season, Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats head into a college basketball matchup as the underdogs, with a tough road tilt on Friday against the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn (2-0) is currently ranked No. 20 at KenPom, moving up six spots from the preseason thanks to blowout wins over SE Louisiana (92-59) and Appalachian State (75-53).

Meanwhile the Wildcats are 2-1, rebounding from that ugly season opening loss to UCLA in Las Vegas by securing a pair of blowout wins over Cal Poly and Northern Arizona.

Friday's matchup is the return of a game played last year in Tucson, which Arizona won 97-68 behind 18 points from Koa Peat and 16 each from Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. Tahaad Pettiford had 30 for the Tigers in the loss.

Arizona vs. Auburn matchup preview

Nov 4, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Kevin Overton (1) celebrates after making a three-point shot during the first half against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Neville Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pettiford is back for coach Steven Pearl, who is entering his second season at the helm replacing his father, Bruce. The Tigers went 22-16 last year, finishing just 7-11 in SEC play and failing to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020-21.

This year's team returns both Pettiford and star shooter Kevin Overton to the backcourt, with an entirely new look frontcourt consisting of three top transfers in Thomas Dowd (Troy), Owen Freeman (Creighton), and Bukky Oboye (Santa Clara) as well as 7'0, 280 pound international big man Narcisse Ngoy.

Auburn's deep and versatile frontcourt will create issues for the Wildcats, who have heavily relied on Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov to do just about everything up front - while Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey remains sidelined during his ongoing fight for a fifth year of eligibility.

What Arizona must do to beat Auburn

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) dunks the ball during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a big time battle down low, this game will come down to second chance opportunities, avoiding foul trouble, and converting around the rim. Three point shooting also figures to be a big part of the game story, with Arizona struggling to a 27.5% clip so far this year, while Auburn has held opponents to a shockingly low 24.6% clip.

Derek Dixon, JJ Mandaquit, Caleb Holt, and Kharchenkov must hit open threes in order to space the floor and give Krivas more room to operate. Otherwise, a crowded interior works in favor of the Tigers, and could result in a 2-2 start to the season for the Wildcats.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's road showdown against the Auburn Tigers on Friday:

Arizona vs. Auburn betting odds, point spread and game information

Spread: Auburn -1.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -110, Auburn -110

Over/under: 157.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 0-3, Auburn 1-1

Game time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Friday, Nov. 13

Location: Neville Arena | Auburn, Alabama

Live stream: ESPN2

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.