Arizona vs. Auburn betting odds: Point spread, moneyline and over/under
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For the first time this season, Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats head into a college basketball matchup as the underdogs, with a tough road tilt on Friday against the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn (2-0) is currently ranked No. 20 at KenPom, moving up six spots from the preseason thanks to blowout wins over SE Louisiana (92-59) and Appalachian State (75-53).
Meanwhile the Wildcats are 2-1, rebounding from that ugly season opening loss to UCLA in Las Vegas by securing a pair of blowout wins over Cal Poly and Northern Arizona.
Friday's matchup is the return of a game played last year in Tucson, which Arizona won 97-68 behind 18 points from Koa Peat and 16 each from Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries. Tahaad Pettiford had 30 for the Tigers in the loss.
Arizona vs. Auburn matchup preview
Pettiford is back for coach Steven Pearl, who is entering his second season at the helm replacing his father, Bruce. The Tigers went 22-16 last year, finishing just 7-11 in SEC play and failing to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020-21.
This year's team returns both Pettiford and star shooter Kevin Overton to the backcourt, with an entirely new look frontcourt consisting of three top transfers in Thomas Dowd (Troy), Owen Freeman (Creighton), and Bukky Oboye (Santa Clara) as well as 7'0, 280 pound international big man Narcisse Ngoy.
Auburn's deep and versatile frontcourt will create issues for the Wildcats, who have heavily relied on Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov to do just about everything up front - while Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey remains sidelined during his ongoing fight for a fifth year of eligibility.
What Arizona must do to beat Auburn
With a big time battle down low, this game will come down to second chance opportunities, avoiding foul trouble, and converting around the rim. Three point shooting also figures to be a big part of the game story, with Arizona struggling to a 27.5% clip so far this year, while Auburn has held opponents to a shockingly low 24.6% clip.
Derek Dixon, JJ Mandaquit, Caleb Holt, and Kharchenkov must hit open threes in order to space the floor and give Krivas more room to operate. Otherwise, a crowded interior works in favor of the Tigers, and could result in a 2-2 start to the season for the Wildcats.
Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's road showdown against the Auburn Tigers on Friday:
Arizona vs. Auburn betting odds, point spread and game information
Spread: Auburn -1.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Arizona -110, Auburn -110
Over/under: 157.5 points
Records against the spread: Arizona 0-3, Auburn 1-1
Game time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Friday, Nov. 13
Location: Neville Arena | Auburn, Alabama
Live stream: ESPN2
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB