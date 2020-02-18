Cats make the cut for 4-star

Arizona has made the cut for 2021 guard Jaden Jones. Jones released a top-6 list on Monday night and the Wildcats were one of two Pac-12 teams listed.

USC, LSU, San Diego State, Rutgers and Alabama also made the cut.

Jones is a big guard in the 6-7 or 6-8 range, but possesses a great outside touch. He is rated as a 4-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports and is ranked 90 and 129 respectively by each service.

He previously played at Prolific Prep in California but moved to St. Louis Christian Academy in Missouri this season. In addition to his size and shooting stroke, Jones’ age makes him intriguing as he just turned 17.

He recently visited Kentucky and Missouri unofficially, but neither school made the cut, though to be fair it does not appear as if Kentucky has offered. He has made official visits to San Diego State and Rutgers. He has three visits remaining and four schools on his list, so one team will miss the cut.

He had some positive comments about Arizona with stockrisers.com after trimming the list.

“Coach Miller watched me play last year a few times before he offered…Said that he only offers kids that he really wants. My family was impressed.”