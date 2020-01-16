Arizona lands 4-star wing

Mathurin announced his commitment in French during a Canadian broadcast of the Toronto Raptors/Oklahoma City Thunder game. The 6-6 Mathurin is of Hatian-Canadian decent but plays for the NBA Academy Latin America program in Mexico City.

He chose Arizona over Baylor and visited both programs recently.

Mathurin is still a developing prospect, but has great athleticism and a rapidly developing offensive game. He is rated as a 4-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals.

He earned all-tournament honors at the 2020 Torneo Junior Ciutat de L’Hospitalet in Barcelona, Spain. He played five games for the NBA Global Academy Australia squad in the event, averaging 13.6 points a game.

He joins guard Dalen Terry in the class, though the Wildcats will add Georgetown PG transfer James Akinjo and will also have Nevada big man transfer Jordan Brown become eligible next season. Arizona also hopes to get Brandon Williams back from injury, though his return is not guaranteed.