InsideTheWildcats
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Most Arizona Fans Agree: Recruits Should Stay At Least Two Years if NBA Not Choice Out of High School

Javier Morales

Arizona is a basketball program that lives by the 5-star recruit and dies by that type of hyped talent.

Most of those highly-rated players, such as Nico Mannion and Josh Green, are here today and gone at year's end. No continuity. Little or no team building or bonding from one year to the next at Arizona. It is a constant restructuring job for Sean Miller, who is all about "trusting the process" even though the "process" is staggered from one year to the next.

The Wildcats under Miller have experienced mostly a lack of continuity in his 11-year tenure at Arizona. How much that has to do with Arizona losing nearly 40 games in the last four seasons is debatable, but there is no arguing the Wildcats' inability to go deep into the NCAA tournament since going to the Elite Eight in 2014-15.

To some degree, the fans' eagerness for Miller to draw 5-star, one-and-done type players has fueled the beast Miller has created. Like our colleague Steve Rivera, longtime sportswriter and radio talk show host of KVOI 1030-AM, says: "Sean Miller made the beast. Now, he must feed the beast."

Judging from fan polls on both Twitter and Facebook that I posted yesterday, a majority of fans are in favor of allowing recruits to go to the NBA out of high school, and if they do not take that route, they should have to stay in college at least two years (43.8 percent of the vote).

Only 3.8 percent of the voters indicated they want the one-and-done policy to continue.

At the end of the Lute Olson era before the 2008-09 season, when Jerryd Bayless left to the NBA after one season, the Hall of Fame coach told the Los Angeles Times he would not pursue one-and-done players. He was a proponent of players staying at least two years in the program, such as Mike Bibby, Gilbert Arenas and Andre Iguodala.

"Jerryd said all along he wanted to stay here two years," Olson told the Times. "But then you get the agents working on the kids and parents all year. You might have the kid in your controlled environment for some time, but when [outsiders are] on the parents, you have no idea what's going on."

Olson, on a leave-of-absence in 2007-08 for health-related issues, ended up retiring before the 2008-09 season and Russ Pennell coached on an interim basis. Miller took over the following season.

Miller did not recruit a one-and-done player until 2012-13 when Grant Jerrett surprised many by trying to jump to the NBA after a freshman season in which he started only twice and averaged 17.8 minutes per game. Jerrett played a total of only eight games with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz in 2014-15. He has played professionally at China, Japan, Bosnia and Germany since.

Jerrett is the first of nine one-and-done players to sign with Arizona under Miller, including Mannion, Green and Zeke Nnaji from this season.

The recruiting class of 2020 includes four-star recruits Dalen Terry, a 6-foot-6 guard from Tempe, and Ben Mathurin, a 6-5 wing from Montreal, Canada. Both of them project to be in the program more than one season.

Five-star forward Ziaire Williams of Los Angeles will announce his choice tomorrow among Arizona, USC, Stanford and North Carolina. Williams is the No. 6-rated prospect in the nation by Rivals.com. He is a likely one-and-done player.

Purdue 7-foot-3 graduate transfer Matt Haarms has Arizona among his top 10 choices, according to ESPN college basketball analyst Jeff Borzello.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Green Becomes Third Arizona Freshman to Declare for NBA Draft

Follows Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion

Javier Morales

Arizona must replace over 80% of its points, rebounds and assists production

Arizona will only return 14.8% of its scoring product in 2020-2021.

Gary Randazzo

Inside the Wildcats Reporters Video Chat: Terrell Brown, Arizona Men's Hoops, Sean Miller, and Next Season's Outlook

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball receives commitment from graduate transfer Terrell Brown

Gary Randazzo

Rob Gronkowski wins a WWE championship.

Former Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski win the 24/7 championship.

Brad Allis

by

711wildcat

Arizona basketball adds high scoring transfer

Grad transfer Terrell Brown will join the Wildcats.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Video Round Table Chat: Aari McDonald's Drysdale Award Carries Historic Ramifications for Arizona

All-American Guard Among Men's & Women's Elite

Javier Morales

Arizona basketball assistant goes to Marquette

Justin Gainey returns to Marquette.

Brad Allis

by

Wineknow

Arizona's Aari McDonald named a WBCA All-American

The WBCA announced its 10-player All-American Team on Wednesday.

Gary Randazzo

The curious case of Arizona's receivers

Arizona’s passing game was up and down against Hawaii. They threw for over 350 yards but missed a lot of scoring opportunities. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was the receiving corps. Five receivers had catches in the game and of that group there were two high school quarterbacks, a summer addition to the recruiting class who had no other known offers, and a former walk-on.

Brad Allis

by

Steve Buchanan

Talking about Zeke Nnaji: Arizona basketball freshman headed to NBA Draft

What is his draft potential?

Anthony Gimino

by

Wineknow