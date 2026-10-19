Where Arizona basketball landed in the preseason AP Top 25 rankings

Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats were among the last four teams standing in the 2025-26 season, and expectations are similarly high for the program heading into 2026-27.

The preseason AP top 25 poll, which was released Monday morning, has the Wildcats No. 5 in the country, behind Florida, Duke, Illinois, and UConn.

Michigan State, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Houston round out the top 10.

Arizona is one of 12 teams ranked in the preseason AP poll for basketball and the Week 7 AP poll for football, a list that includes four Big 12 teams: Arizona, BYU, Houston, and Texas Tech, as well as Miami, UCLA, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, USC, Texas, and Florida.

Sky high expectations

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) celebrates in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has a very new-look roster, although two crucial returners are set to start for coach Lloyd in center Mo Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov. Both averaged just over 10 points per game last year, and both were listed as preseason All-Big 12 nominees.

The dynamic duo is joined by 5-star freshman and likely one-and-done guard Caleb Holt, North Carolina transfer point guard Derek Dixon and - if eligible - Clemson transfer forward RJ Godfrey.

Godfrey is the big X-factor for this team. If the rugged 6'7 forward is cleared to play, he gives the Wildcats an imposing frontcourt presence next to Krivas, allowing Kharchenkov to play his more natural small forward position.

It also takes pressure off the team's bevy of new frontcourt players - including Montenegrin forward Maksim Brnovic, Idaho State transfer Evan Otten, and Nebraska transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius.

The backcourt is in great shape with Dixon, Holt, Kharchenkov, as well as Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit and freshman wing Cameron Holmes, who both have looked solid during the exhibition slate.

Arizona is 2-0 in exhibition games against San Francisco and San Diego State, although issues defensively against the Dons and poor outside shooting against the Aztecs have this team looking a little shaky in the preseason.

Big 12 bonanza

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Mercy Miller (25) reacts while playing against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six of the top 25 teams are in the Big 12, with Arizona (5) and Houston (10) taking spots in the top ten. Next up are Kansas, Iowa State, and Texas Tech at 17, 18, and 19, respectively, with BYU securing the last spot at No. 25.

TCU is the only other Big 12 team with votes, snagging 17 to put them in 31st place.

Arizona is also playing four ranked teams in the non-conference slate in UConn (4), Arkansas (12), St. John's (13), and UCLA (22), whom they will open the season against on Monday, Nov. 2 at 8:0 PM MST at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on TNT.