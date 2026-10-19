Where Arizona basketball landed in the preseason AP Top 25 rankings
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Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats were among the last four teams standing in the 2025-26 season, and expectations are similarly high for the program heading into 2026-27.
The preseason AP top 25 poll, which was released Monday morning, has the Wildcats No. 5 in the country, behind Florida, Duke, Illinois, and UConn.
Michigan State, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Houston round out the top 10.
Arizona is one of 12 teams ranked in the preseason AP poll for basketball and the Week 7 AP poll for football, a list that includes four Big 12 teams: Arizona, BYU, Houston, and Texas Tech, as well as Miami, UCLA, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, USC, Texas, and Florida.
Sky high expectations
Arizona has a very new-look roster, although two crucial returners are set to start for coach Lloyd in center Mo Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov. Both averaged just over 10 points per game last year, and both were listed as preseason All-Big 12 nominees.
The dynamic duo is joined by 5-star freshman and likely one-and-done guard Caleb Holt, North Carolina transfer point guard Derek Dixon and - if eligible - Clemson transfer forward RJ Godfrey.
Godfrey is the big X-factor for this team. If the rugged 6'7 forward is cleared to play, he gives the Wildcats an imposing frontcourt presence next to Krivas, allowing Kharchenkov to play his more natural small forward position.
It also takes pressure off the team's bevy of new frontcourt players - including Montenegrin forward Maksim Brnovic, Idaho State transfer Evan Otten, and Nebraska transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius.
The backcourt is in great shape with Dixon, Holt, Kharchenkov, as well as Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit and freshman wing Cameron Holmes, who both have looked solid during the exhibition slate.
Arizona is 2-0 in exhibition games against San Francisco and San Diego State, although issues defensively against the Dons and poor outside shooting against the Aztecs have this team looking a little shaky in the preseason.
Big 12 bonanza
Six of the top 25 teams are in the Big 12, with Arizona (5) and Houston (10) taking spots in the top ten. Next up are Kansas, Iowa State, and Texas Tech at 17, 18, and 19, respectively, with BYU securing the last spot at No. 25.
TCU is the only other Big 12 team with votes, snagging 17 to put them in 31st place.
Arizona is also playing four ranked teams in the non-conference slate in UConn (4), Arkansas (12), St. John's (13), and UCLA (22), whom they will open the season against on Monday, Nov. 2 at 8:0 PM MST at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast on TNT.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB