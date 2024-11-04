Arizona Wildcats Continue Their Free Fall After Latest Loss
The Arizona Wildcats continue to prove to the nation just how weak of a conference the PAC-12 was over the last few years.
Even under a new head coach in Brent Brennan, the Wildcats were able to keep the majority of their talent, while the former head coach, Jedd Fisch, has taken his talents to the Washington Huskies.
Tetairoa McMillan continues to be the lone bright spot on a team filled with darkness, having another productive day despite not leading the team outright in targets Saturday in their blowout loss to the UCF Knights.
The latest loss, their fifth in as many attempts, has seen Arizona continue to channel their inner Tom Petty in the most recent iteration of The Athletic’s college football power rankings that Chris Vannini produces every week.
After Vannini ranked the Wildcats 64th in last week’s power rankings, they have now fallen to 80th, continuing to creep closer and closer to being outside of the top 100.
While there is a fair share of the blame that can be placed on Brennan, who is currently on only his second team as a head coach and has an overall record of 37-54 with a conference record of 26-35, it may be time for a discussion about the PAC-12 as a whole being vastly overrated, especially last year.
Yes, the usual suspects of the conference, the Oregon Ducks, are one of the few undefeated teams left in the country, but outliers exist in every sample.
The rest of the teams that were members of the now-defunct PAC-12 conference last year have played to a combined 48-44 which is heavily improved by the Ducks, including the Huskies holding a 5-4 record after finishing as the runner-up for the National Championship last year.
The coaching as a whole has proven to be overrated as well, most notably with Kalen DeBoer, Washington’s coach last year, who left the program to take over after Nick Saban retired from the Alabama Crimson Tide, and that program has struggled to find the consistency and discipline those that have watched the program for years have grown accustomed to.
The programs that once called the PAC-12 home have a lot of work to do moving forward, with Arizona potentially being the worst of the bunch.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, with Brent Brennan at the helm, it may be quite some time before things start to look any better.