Arizona WR Isaiah Mizell reveals what it was like to catch Noah Fifita's record-breaking pass

The Arizona Wildcats put on quite a show at home on Saturday night against Northern Illinois, scoring 42 unanswered points in what ended up being a comfortable victory - and a record-breaking night for star quarterback Noah Fifita.

After going down 10-0 six minutes into the game, Arizona rattled off 42 straight points - completely locking in defensively while Fifita found ways to spray the football all over the field, eventually setting UA's program record in career passing yards midway through the fourth quarter.

Following the game, wide receiver Isaiah Mizell and safety Lee Mollette took the stand to discuss a variety of topics, including Mizell's first career touchdown, Fifita's record-breaking performance, and the defense responding to a rough start in Week 3 against the Huskies:

Mizell on catching Noah Fifita's record breaking pass

"I was told I'm going to catch the ball and it's going to be Noah's record and I just wanted to do that for him because he's my brother. I wanted to make that moment special for him. Throughout the week nobody talked about it, he's about his business. He wasn't even worried about it. He was just worried about the win."

Mizell on the sideline celebration with Fifita

"It was just all hype for him because we know the type of person he is, type of work he puts in. He's been here four or five years, it's just a special moment. It doesn't really get bigger than that."

Mizell on his first career TD

"Before the play coach told me this ball's coming to you, you're probably going to score. So obviously my nerves were up. I tried to stay relaxed when I caught the ball and I obviously had space and I ran in. I had the celebration planned and everything, just very, very excited to celebrate with my brothers."

Molette on the rough start by the defense

"I ain't going to lie, we did not come first two drives ready to go and they came and attacked us. He [DC Danny Gonzalez] told us we have to be locked in from the jump. You can't allow a team to have two good drives back to back. He was really on us about it."

"After those two drives we realized what was going on. And nobody wants to go out like that against anybody, so we locked in and kept battling and redlining."

Molette on why he chose Arizona in the transfer portal

"It was the same type of system that I played when I was at UConn for the past two years. So that was definitely appealing to me. They just seemed like the type of coaches I wanted to play for, they teach us to see the game within the game. I like that on my visit everything he was showing me where I can play and make an impact."

Mizell on receivers stepping up with Gio Richardson out

"The conversation was that the standard can't slip. As simple as that. We moved Brandon Phelps to play a little bit to get the burden off Rod [Rodney Gallagher]. I think all the receivers did a good job with Gio being out. Obviously he's a big time receiver for us, can't wait for him to get back."