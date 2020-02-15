InsideTheWildcats
Ex-Arizona Wildcat Trevin Wade lands job at UTEP

Trevin Wade with the New York Giants in 2016.Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Gimino

Former Arizona Wildcats cornerback Trevin Wade is the new cornerbacks coach at UTEP, his first coaching assignment on the collegiate level.

Wade, 30, joins the staff of head coach Dana Dimel, a former Arizona assistant whose time in Tucson (2006-08) overlapped the arrival of Wade from Round Rock, Texas, in 2007.

Wade, a former two-star recruit whose Twitter handle remains @TwoStarWade, redshirted in his first season on campus before becoming a playmaker for coach Mike Stoops' defenses. Wade picked off four passes in limited time in 2008 and earned second-team All-Pac-10 honors in 2009 when he intercepted five passes.

Wade was also second-team All-Pac-12 as a senior, and I picked him to my All-Mike Stoops team at Arizona.

Wade is tied for 10th in school history in interceptions (12) and pass breakups (28).

After serving as team captain in 2011, Wade was a seventh-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2012. He ended up playing in five NFL seasons for four teams, appearing in 47 games (five starts) and making 95 tackles with 11 pass breakups.

The Arizona connection is strong at UTEP: In addition to Dimel and Wade, former UA assistants Mike Canales and Joe Robinson are on the coaching staff.

From a UTEP press release on Friday:

Following his playing days, Wade has worked on various projects, including serving as a defensive drill coordinator for the Prince Amukamara Football Camp and a varsity basketball assistant coach at Dobson High School in Mesa, Arizona.

Wade has also volunteered for a variety of non-profit organizations including his own Trevin Wade Foundation, as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters and Athletes in Action. …

After earning his bachelor's degree in Economics from Arizona in 2011, Wade completed his master's degree in Secondary Education from Grand Canyon in 2016. He and his wife, Courtney, have three children – Maverick, Savannah and Zoey.

