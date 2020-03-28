Cats land JUCO OL

While most of the sports world has ground to a halt, the Arizona football team made a move on Saturday adding the commitment from a junior college lineman.

San Mateo College offensive lineman Sam Langi announced his commitment via twitter. The 6-6, 315 pounder has DI size and could help bolster the Wildcats offensive line.

Langi prepped at El Camino HS in the bay area but, despite his size, was not a top end recruit two years ago.

He was named first team All-California Community College and was also all region and all conference last season.