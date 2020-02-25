J.J. Taylor lacking height, not praise

Arizona running back J.J. Taylor took the next step towards becoming an NFL running back by participating in the measurements phase of the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Taylor, who has drawn some comparisons to Darren Sproles, knew he was going to have to battle the stigma of being a smaller back and the combine confirmed that as Taylor had to be measured using a tape measure because at 5-5 2/8 he was shorter than the device used to measure the players.

According to NFL reporter Charles Robinson, officials had to use the tape measure and measure Taylor from the ground up and use a sharpie to mark his height.

Former NFL running back Terrell Davis told the NFL Network that Taylor was a “must-see” player and

“He’s got a huge heart. He reminds me a little bit of Tarik Cohen in terms of his ability to shift. He has a little bit more wiggle room in his running ability.”

Davis said he expects Taylor to have a very good showing in the drills and could go as high as the third round.

Taylor’s official measurements:

RB J.J. Taylor

Height: 5-5 2/8

Weight: 185

Hand: 8 4/8

Arm: 28 6/8

Wingspan: 71 2/8

How he compares to some other Pac-12 backs at the combine:

Eno Benjamin - ASU

Height: 5-8 7/8

Weight: 207

Hand: 8 5/8

Arm: 31 2/8

Wingspan: 76

Joshua Kelley -UCLA

Height: 5-10 5/8

Weight: 212

Hand: 9 5/8

Arm: 31 5/8

Wingspan: 76 2/8

Zack Moss - Utah

Height: 5-9 3/8

Weight: 223

Hand: 9 2/8

Arm: 31 2/8

Wingspan: 75 4/8

How he compares to some of the top rated backs in the draft:

J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State

Height: 5-9 4/8

Weight: 209

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 29 6/8

Wingspan: 73 4/8

D’Andre Swift - Georgia

Height: 5-8 2/8

Weight: 212

Hand: 9

Arm: 29 7/8

Wingspan: 72

Jonathan Taylor - Wisconsin

Height: 5-10 2/8

Weight: 226

Hand: 9 4/8

Arm: 31 1/8

Wingspan: 75 3/8