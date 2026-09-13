What Arizona players said after second half collapse against BYU

A very emotional Noah Fifita walked onto the podium after Arizona lost to No. 15 BYU in Provo Saturday afternoon, lamenting his play and shouldering the blame for a scoreless second half that led the Wildcats to a 28-17 loss.

Fifita completed 23 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, but did most of his damage in the first half before he and the rest of the Wildcats were shutout in the final 30 minutes by a sharp BYU squad led by Kalani Sitake.

Fifita and defensive tackle Tre Smith both discussed Arizona's second half struggles, their role as leaders after a tough loss, and how to move forward heading into a home matchup in Week 3 against Northern Illinois.

Fifita on his takeaway from this loss

"We showed that we have glimpses, I think we're a really good team but you have to be able to play a complete game and we haven't done that offensively. I take the blame for that. I have to be able to be more consistent in the second half to give us the opportunity to score points."

More from Fifita on his performance

"There's a lot of plays I wish I could have back. Some decisions, some throws. I thought we were going to come out victorious, but God doesn't make mistakes and I'm gonna learn, but I'm going to take the blame for this one, especially offensively."

Fifita on the touchdown pass to Shane King

"That was a great play design by Coach Doege. We knew that was a soft spot of that zone, they played a lot of two shells in the high red zone, so we had a couple plays that attacked that part of the field and it worked perfectly. And then SH made a great play."

Fifita on the performance of the tight ends

"They're alphas. Every time a play needed to be made, you can see them making it and whether it's in the run game, being able to block as hard as they can, but also in the pass game being threats and both really good with the ball in their hands. I'm super excited about that group."

Tre Smith on the performance of the defense

"I think we started well and didn't do a good enough job of finishing. Looking at it from a leadership perspective, I have to start with myself, and I wasn't out there executing perfectly. It's just a battle of execution and we lost that one today."

Smith on what to take from this loss

"It's just a learning lesson, like everything else. Just a life lesson you go into battle you come out with knowledge. I would say the biggest thing for us is to keep working hard, step it up a little bit and put a premium on execution."