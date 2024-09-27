Arizona Wildcats Star Remains in Top 10 of Mel Kiper’s 2025 NFL Draft Big Board
The Arizona Wildcats are heading into their Big 12 conference opener against the Utah Utes with some mixed opinions about the team.
Entering the season, there were some who believed the Wildcats could challenge for a spot atop the Big 12 and the automatic spot in the College Football Playoff. But, their performance against Kansas State in Week 3 left a lot of people wondering about their outlook.
It didn’t count toward their conference record, but a 31-7 loss against a fellow member of the super conference as not encouraging.
There are a few areas of the team that need to be shored up if Arizona is going to turn things around and compete in 2024.
One player that they don’t need to worry about at all is star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
After a record-setting season opener against the New Mexico Lobos, he has cemented his status as one of the best playmakers in college football.
Through three games, he has caught 23 passes for 453 yards and four touchdowns. He has been the only consistent source of production offensively for the team and will be in the running for some end-of-season accolades.
McMillan has also put himself squarely on the radar for NFL scouts.
Despite only being in his junior season, it is widely believed that he will be declaring for the draft as an early entrant in 2025. Based on where draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has him ranked on his most recent big board, it is a no-brainer decision to head to the NFL.
Over at ESPN, Kiper has McMillan ranked as the No. 9 player. He is the No. 2 wide receiver behind only Travis Hunter of Colorado, who doubles as a cornerback and is No. 1 on the big board.
“McMillan is a big-bodied receiver who can be a mismatch for smaller corners. And his great size, body control, concentration and hands help him consistently win in contested-catch situations. He can snatch the ball and make it look easy. And while McMillan plays with more physicality than speed, he generates late separation to get open,” Kiper wrote.
The Wildcats star has all of the tools to become a go-to No. 1 receiver at the next level. His numbers in 2023 as a sophomore were right on par with Malik Nabers of LSU and Rome Odunze of Washington.
Both players were top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, a McMillan looks to be on track to replicate that himself in 2025.