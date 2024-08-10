New Arizona Wide Receiver Emerging as Real Option to Be Named Starter
With Brent Brennan taking over as the head coach of Arizona, the regime change gives multiple players opportunities to impress the new staff and put themselves into contention for a starting spot on this roster, or at least an increased role this season.
For the most part, the offensive side of the ball is figured out.
Noah Fifita is the incumbent star quarterback, Tetairoa McMillan is the all-world wide receiver, and Jonah Savaiinaea is the best offensive lineman who will look to lead a group that has experience, but also has some young players.
Still, there are plenty of spots open for the taking, and others are positioning themselves to get playing time if they aren't the starters are their respective positions.
When looking at the wide receiver group, Jeremiah Patterson has been making a statement.
Joining the Wildcats this offseason as a junior college transfer from the College of San Mateo, the former unranked high school prospect in the 2021 class has now emerged as someone who is playing his way into a starting role at the Power 4 level.
"It's going to be difficult to keep Jeremiah Patterson out of the starting lineup and at the very least, he is going to play enough snaps to be considered a starter," reports Jason Scheer of 247Sports when noting he had another incredible catch in practice.
The 5-foot-10 wide out had 328 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season with his junior college, something that got him on the radar of Division I programs.
He received offers from UNLV, San Jose State, Kansas State, and others before Arizona got involved and eventually earned a commitment from him.
Now, Patterson is hoping to obtain a starting spot with his new program by continuing to stack good performances during practices throughout camp.
Scheer certainly thinks that the transfer has at least earned himself a role where he will get tons of snaps this season, but that will ultimately be determined on gameday by the coaching staff when they have McMillan back in action.
Whatever his role ultimately ends up being, it's a great sign that multiple players in the wide receiver room are flashing, making it that much more likely the Wildcats will have a good offense again this year.