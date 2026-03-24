How Leadership Is Driving Arizona's March Madness Run

The Arizona Wildcats showed over the weekend why they are the team to beat still in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The Wildcats played a different style in the Round of 32 than they did in the Round of 64. They had to do that to come out on top in that game and reach the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats had to change their style because of the way that their opponent played them in the Round of 32, compared to the first game of the tournament.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We saw the Wildcats make adjustments after they struggled for a while. That is what makes this team hard to beat. They know what it takes to come out on top, and they could play in any style and still win games.

It is something we have seen over the course of the season, and it is coming up huge for them in the biggest games. Every game presents a different change, and as the teams narrow down, it gets harder and harder.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Arizona's Leadership Showing Up Big Time in March Madness

That is where the leadership of this team comes into play, and that is why they played a tough schedule in the regular season. In March Madness, the work you have been putting in comes out and shows. For this group, they were brought in before the start of the season, to thrive in games like the ones they are going to play in now.

We saw it come out in the first two games of the NCAA Tournament. That is what you want to see if you are the head coach, Tommy Lloyd.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) shoots against the LIU Sharks in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The upperclassmen know how to deal with the pressure of this tournament. As for the freshmen, it is something new to them, which could have them playing a different type of basketball. But not for the Wildcats.

Their upperclassmen leaders and the coaching staff made sure to give them the most conference going into this tournament, reminding them to go out there and play their best, and the game will come to them. Arizona is doing a great job.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burries Leads the Way

"I think Brayden's a winner, and he has ultimate confidence. And it's been a joy to coach him. You've hit the nail on the head -- he's a laid-back, kind-of-unassuming guy, but he has a killer in him. And that's a beautiful attribute," said Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd.

"There's nothing wrong with being a great human being off the court and being a killer on the court. And he definitely has that combination."