Arizona Training Camp Breakdown: Defensive Linemen
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have opened up their 2025 training camp to get things geared up for the season with the team set to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud and the pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
This offseason, Arizona added 61 new faces to its roster from the transfer portal and recruiting class. Throughout camp, we have seen many of the true freshmen standout and make an impact in 11-on-11 drills and they try to find their place on the roster.
Here we breakdown the top three freshmen performances of training camp thus far and what it could mean for the 2025 season:
Top Defensive Linemen
Tiaoalii Savae
- One of the biggest transfers additions for the roster this offseason came on the defensive side of the ball in defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savae, who was a rotational piece of the Wildcats’ defense during the 2023 season but then left for Texas after the coaching change.
- After one year with the Longhorns, Savae re-entered the portal and had a relationship with defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who recruited him out of high school at his previous school. The connection between the two made it a clear choice for him to return to Tucson and play for the Wildcats again.
- Although Savae is one of the quietest players in an interview setting, he is a complete monster at the defensive tackle position and has brought toughness to the line and needed size in the middle of the defense.
- Throughout camp, he has been one of the best defensive tackles on the roster and critical for the Wildcats’ run defense that had issues as season ago.
- Getting Savae back in Tucson was massive and maybe the move of the offseason for Arizona when looking at the entirety of the season.
Deshawn McKnight
- Last season, Arizona’s defensive line was riddled with injuries and it caused issues later in the season to the point where the team couldn’t stop the run and saw ASU and running back Cam Skattebo have their way with them rushing for 281 yards.
- Gonzales and Salave’a have gone about adding depth to the line and finding high-level defensive tackles to slow things down up front against opposing offenses.
- One of the additions to the room was UT Martin transfer Deshawn McKnight, who picked the Wildcats over offers from several Power 4 programs.
- In camp, McKnight has been the best defensive lineman on the team and has stuffed the run while creating issues in the backfield for the offense.
- Arizona has found a gem in McKnight, who seems like he could help the defensive line turn things around from the previous season.
Tre Smith
- As the team entered training camp, Brennan revealed that edge rusher Tre Smith played through a tough injury last season and still was able to record 53 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks on the season.
- This offseason, Smith was able to add muscle and has gotten himself up to 262 pounds to go along with his 6-foot-5 frame making him stronger and more durable for the 12-game season at the Power 4 level.
- This camp, Smith has been able to get into the backfield and create issues for the offense by sacking the QB and slowing down the run game. There is zero question that he will be a starter on the defensive front.
