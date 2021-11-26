Treylon Burks First WR Off Draft Board?

With big day against Alabama last week, the Razorbacks' best receiver may have put himself in position to be first off the board on draft day.

Last week against Alabama, Treylon Burks was playing most of the game injured and still had a monster day that got the attention of folks that cover the NFL Draft.

And it might have put him in the top tier of wide receivers.

"Arkansas put up a great fight (against Alabama) and wide receiver Treylon Burks had a big game with eight receptions for 179 yards, two touchdowns keeping it at the end a one-possession game," NFL Draft Bible's Lorenz Leinweber said this week.

For the season, Burks has 59 catches for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns. To save you some match, that's an average of 16 yards per catch.

His size and speed has gotten folks' attention, but now you add that he put up big numbers while injured and some NFL scouts moved him up.

The NFL wants players who can work through some pain at times and still produce. Burks did that last week against one of the top secondaries in the country.

"Treylon Burks might be the first wide receiver off the board," Leinweber said. "The size and athleticism he has, we saw him a couple of times just winning the football in the air. He is a rare, rare athlete."

Burks, a native of Warren, has not made a decision about the NFL and Sam Pittman has said that will be discussed after the season ends.

That comes Saturday against Missouri that kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS and FuboTV.

