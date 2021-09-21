Hogs Juggling O-line: With Stromberg, Wagner Injured a Lot of Questions Up Front

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg shares league honor with Ole Miss lineman, but status for Saturday's game with Aggies uncertain.

Arkansas junior offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg was named co-SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday and nobody knows if he'll be able to play Saturday against Texas A&M.

He wasn't the only injury question mark in the offensive line. Right tackle Dalton Wagner was injured in the first quarter Saturday and did not come back in the game.

Neither was at Monday's practice.

"I told Coach (Cody) Kennedy we’d better get ready as if neither of them will be able to play," Sam Pittman said Monday before the practice. "That’s what we’re going to do."

READ MORE: Lots of respect by both teams ahead of Hogs-Aggies on Saturday

Stromberg was injured in the second half of last week's 45-10 win over Georgia Southern and did not come back in the game.

He obviously played well enough to get noticed in that first half and early in the second half before the injury.

Stromberg shared the SEC Offensive Lineman honor with Ole Miss offensive lineman Jeremy James.

Stromberg paved the way for an Arkansas offense that posted 633 total yards, the eighth-best mark in program history, in a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.

He has helped Arkansas register 240 or more rushing yards in every game this season, becoming one of only five teams in the country to accomplish that mark three times this year.

Stromberg is the first Razorback to earn SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week recognition since Dan Skipper (Co) on Nov. 19, 2016.

READ MORE: What Sam Pittman said in his press conference Monday

For the season, Pro Football Focus grades Stromberg as the SEC’s top center, earning an offensive grade of 77.3.

There are a lot of moving pieces to the Razorbacks' offensive line headed into this week's huge matchup with No. 7 Texas A&M.

Arkansas had to do quite a bit of shifting around with Wagner and Stromberg out in the second half. Beaux Limmer earned the start at right guard, which meant Ty Clary took over at right tackle for Wagner until moving to center when Stromberg went down. At that point, Brady Latham shifted from left guard to right tackle and Luke Jones came on at left guard.

All of that came in a 45-10 win where the offense rolled up over 600 yards.

Now they play the best defense the Hogs have seen this year and the juggling may continue through that game, especially if Stromberg and Wagner are out.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is 2:20 p,.m. and will be televised by CBS.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.