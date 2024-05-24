Five-star Forward Expected to Visit Razorbacks Needing Front-court Help
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Another 5-star prospect will visit John Calipari and the Razorbacks this summer, per reports. Will Riley, a 5-star small forward from Malvern, Pa., currently ranks as the No. 16 prospect, according to 247sports Composite ranking.
It appears Riley doesn't intend to play college basketball in the northeastern part of the country. The 6-8, 180-pound small forward plans to visit Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky in June. He has trimmed his options down to five with the three mentioned above, Arizona and the National Basketball League of Australia.
It's worth noting the versatile forward was not considering the Razorbacks until Calipari moved to Fayetteville last month. That comes as no surprise with his history of players making it to the NBA. Players under Calipari have gone on to make more than $4 billion all-time in the NBA and that number will likely become higher the longer he sticks around.
As a junior, Riley was one of the best offensive players in the country. He averaged nearly 27 points per game for The Phelps School in Pennsylvania on nearly 50% shooting and a blistering 46% from three. He most recently ripped through some of the best talent on the AAU circuit this week. In one game against Team Durant, the lengthy forward scored 42 points including a 15-of-16 mark from the field and made all five three-point attempts.
If Riley is able to string together more performances like the stretch he is currently on there will certainly be an argument for him to climb recruiting rankings this summer.
Arkansas' Current 2025 Recruiting Targets
No. 1 prospect SF A.J. Dybantsa, Napa, California
No. 2 prospect PF Cameron Boozer, Miami, Florida
No. 3 prospect SG Darryn Patterson, Huntington, West Virginia
No. 5 prospect PF Koa Peat, Gilbert, Arizona
No. 9 prospect PG Darius Acuff, Brandenton, Florida
No. 16 prospect SF Will Riley
No. 43 prospect PF Terrion Burgess, Benton
