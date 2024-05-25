Gafford Has Night Timberwolves Won't Soon Forget
MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves are going to remember three things about Friday night's Game 2 loss to the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.
1. The Dallas challenge of an out of bounds call in the final minute that clearly showed a foul by the Mavericks that couldn't be reviewed, resulting in Minnesota losing the possession.
2. Luka Doncic burying a game-winning three with three seconds left to go up 109-108.
3. The name Daniel Gafford.
The former Razorback's stat line was strong, although not super overwhelming as he put up 16 points, five rebounds and five blocks on 8-of-10 shooting. However, it's how those stats came about that not only proved the difference in the game, it was disheartening.
With six minutes left and Minnesota looking to rebuild its lead with a three from Mike Conley, Gafford blocked the shot, then sprinted to the other end, caught a pass over Conley that sent him off balance, and flipped the ball up and in as he came crashing to the floor to put the Mavericks up, 96-94. That was the kind of back-breaking night it was from Gafford.
He set screens on pick and roll sets that provided space for Doncic and Kyrie Irving to pepper the Timberwolves with jump shots throughout the game. Then, when Minnesota thought it played good enough defense to keep the two Dallas stars from shining, they would float a ball for the rim in heavy traffic and Gafford cleaned up the mess with thunderous dunks that killed the local crowd.
"We're trying to find the seams and just what can put us in position to where we can help the team," Gafford said. We just found the positioning. We got in the right spots at the right times, and our guards found us. Whether it was rebounding where we tipped it out, we had a second chance opportunity to pretty much, go down and get downhill and get shots up. And we just got the right guys downhill, and everybody just put trust in us to just finish around the basket. And that's what we did tonight."
This was the plan from the opening seconds. Doncic drove in the paint and as soon as he drew the double team, he lightly flicked the ball into the air so Gafford could come down with a primal scream as he did he best to rip down the rim with the first shot of the game.
Gafford was fourth in the league during the NBA regular season with 177 dunks, so it's no surprise the vast majority of his shots were dunks Friday night. His blocks were also violent, often leading to fast breaks that helped Dallas overcome a 68-52 third quarter deficit.
Efficiency has been his game all season long, and it's continued for Gafford in the Western Conference Finals. In two close wins, he has hit 13-of-19 shots for 26 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. The combination of he and rookie Dereck Lively has been a nightmare for Minnesota as both have used their superior size and athleticism to stay above the rim.
Together, they have accounted for 49 points. That's roughly a quarter of the scoring for the Mavericks coming from inside the paint, mostly as a counter to the double and triple teams Doncic and Irving receive when they try to push the ball.
The screens and backside lobs have allowed for the foursome to generate 164 of Dallas' 217 points so far. The series now moves to Dallas where the Mavericks will look to close out the series and secure a spot in the NBA finals.
"It's hard to win on the road, but it's even harder to win in the playoffs, and that group responded just to understand they worked the game," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. "We knew we couldn't get it all back in one one shot, so it was a great job of just executing the game and finding a way to win on the road. Also the play of Gafford, and lively. I mean, shooting almost 90% and then get you 30 and 14. Good, good tandem. You know, I thought Gaff was a lot better tonight. D Live has been D Live."
