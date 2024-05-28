Former Auburn infielder made his MLB debut
The Auburn baseball program has put a lot of talent in the MLB, and that list grew last night. Former Auburn infielder Ryan Bliss made his MLB debut last night for the Seattle Mariners as they took on the Houston Astros. Bliss becomes Auburn's 59th big league player in program history. Auburn has put eight players in the MLB since 2020.
In his MLB debut, Bliss and the Mariners took down the Astros 3-2. All of the Mariner's runs came in the bottom of the first inning.
In this game, Bliss went 0-2 with a groundout to second and a lineout to second, but he also walked, reaching base for the first time in his short MLB career. Bliss played second base in this game and hit eighth in the lineup.
On the season, the Mariners are 29-26 and currently in first place in the American League West, 3.5 games ahead of last season's World Champions, the Texas Rangers. If the Mariners keep playing good baseball, Auburn fans might be able to watch Bliss play some post-season baseball.
Now that Bliss has officially made his debut, he will be looking for his first MLB hit and first MLB home run. Hopefully, both of these come sooner than later, and the former Tiger catches fire early into his MLB career. The Mariners will take on the Astros in game two of the four-game set this evening at 8:40 pm ct for Auburn fans hoping to watch Bliss chase after his first MLB hit.