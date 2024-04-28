Takeaways: Auburn baseball beats LSU 7-5 in series finale
The Auburn Tigers managed to avoid the sweep, picking up a 7-5 win over the LSU Tigers in the final game of the series.
Auburn's bullpen made the difference when it came down to it.
What are the main takeaways from the game?
Auburn's bullpen stepped up
Carson Myers got the start for Auburn and did not have his best stuff. In four innings, Myers allowed five runs off of four hits.
John Armstrong, Will Cannon and Parker Carlson pitched the rest of the game and allowed one run in five combined innings.
Armstrong earned the win, but Carlson had the longes outing at three innings.
Cade Belyeu and Caden Green led the way at the plate
Six of Auburn's seven runs were driven in by Belyeu and Green.
Belyeu went 3-4, scored two runs and had three RBI. Green went 2-4 with three RBI.
Auburn had a lot of help at the plate in this game, but these two led the charge.
Steven Milam had a day for LSU
LSU's second baseman made things difficult for Auburn.
Milam went 1-3, scored two runs and had three RBI.
Auburn is now 21-22 on the season and 3-18 in SEC play.
What's Next?
Auburn hosts Ole Miss next weekened for a three-game series at Plainsman Park.