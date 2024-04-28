Auburn Daily

Takeaways: Auburn baseball falls 3-2 to LSU in Game 2

Auburn had a stronger effort than last night, but still could not get past LSU. What are the biggest takeaways from the game?

BATON ROUGE, LA - APRIL 27 - Auburn Infielder Deric Fabian (7) during the game between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2024. / Photo by David Gray/Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers fell 3-2 at the hands of the LSU Tigers in the secind game of the series.

Auburn had a better game offensively, but was still unable to break through.

What are the main takeaways from the game?

Tanner Bauman had a solid start

Bauman has been a solid addition to Auburn's rotation.

Bauman pitched 4.1 innings, allowing just two runs off of five hits while striking out five batters.

Bauman has likely punched his ticket to a permanent spot in the Tigers' rotation.

Cam Tilly had a great performance out of the bullpen

Tilly has been one of Auburn's most dependable bullpen arms lately.

In three innings of work, Tilly allowed no runs off of two hits and struck seven batters out whie walking two.

Tilly's performance helped Auburn remain competitive in this game.

Auburn's bats were quiet

They were able to score in this game, but the Tigers bats still left a lot to be desired.

Auburn had three hits in Game 2 compared to LSU's 10.

Auburn is now 20-22 on the season and 2-18 in SEC play.

What's Next?

The series finale is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. The television broadcast can be found on SEC Network+ and the Auburn Sports Network broadcast can be heard locally on Wings 94.3 FM or streamed anywhere on the Auburn Athletics app.

