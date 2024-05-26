Auburn lands a talented guard in the transfer portal
Bruce Pearl and the Auburn basketball coaching staff were looking for one more guard to complete the 2024-25 roster, and they got a really good one.
Former Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly just picked the Auburn Tigers, and he was the Yellowjackets leading scorer a year ago. Last season, he averaged 13.9 points per game, with 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
The 6'6 guard shot 32.1% from three last season but shot better than this during the 2022-23 season. That year, he shot 37.9% from deep, so you have to think he can have a better year for deep in Neville Arena.
The key for Auburn was upgrading the guard play. Last season, the guards just weren't good enough, and this was a big reason why the Tigers lost in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Johni Broome is going to have a massive season for Auburn as he did a year ago but he is going to need some help from the guards. Auburn added guards JP Pegues and Tahaad Pettiford so far this offseason. Pegues is a transfer, and Pettiford is a five-star All-American.
Pegues will be the facilitator, more than likely, and Denver Jones will also play some point guard.
Pettiford and Kelly will likely play off-ball, but they can both handle it if need be.
The best part of the addition of Kelly is he played in the ACC so you don't have to worry about his game transferring to the SEC.
Auburn is going to have a special 2024-25 season and could be a preseason top-ten team.