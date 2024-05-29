Bruce Pearl will have an elite backcourt for the 2024-25 season
Last season, the Auburn Tigers had one of the best frontcourts in all of college basketball with Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome. The issue for the 2023-24 Auburn basketball team was guard play. Coach Pearl just wasn't getting enough from his guards.
That won't be the case this season, as Coach Pearl has Auburn's guard room absolutely stacked. In the portal at the guard position, Auburn has brought in JP Pegues, who will likely be the team's starting points guard, and Miles Kelly, who led Georgia Tech in scoring. The Tigers also bring in five-star freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford, who is one of the best guards in all of the 2024 class. You add all three of these players and keep Denver Jones, who was your best guard last season.
Coach Pearl upgraded all over the backcourt, and we all know the saying guard play wins in March. It seems like the Auburn Tigers are going to have the guard play necessary to make a run in March. The Tiger's frontcourt is also old, as Pegues, Kelly, and Jones have all played three or more years of college hoops.
Knowing that you have this veteran depth at the guard position and you are getting Broome back, who could be the Preseason SEC Player of the Year, tells you just how good this Auburn basketball team can be.
There is a chance that this is one of the best backcourts Coach Pearl has had at Auburn, and the last time he had an elite room of guards, they went to the Final Four.