Auburn Defensive Lineman Putting in Work This Offseason
Defensive line has been one of Auburn's biggest strengths over the past few seasons and that might be the case again in 2024.
The Tigers brought in some new faces through the transfer portal and high school recruiting class but also have some of last season's production at the position returning.
Jayson Jones is one of Auburn's returning players at the position and he is preparing to make an even bigger impact in 2024. Jones has been grinding throughout the offseason.
Jones has appeared in every game since arriving in Auburn. In 2022, he recorded 28 total tackles, one tackle for a loss of yards and recovered one fumble. In 2023, he recorded 20 total tackles, one tackle for a loss of yards and deflected one pass.
Jones, a native of Calera, Alabama, originally played for the Oregon Ducks out of high school. He did not see action in 2020 but appeared in 13 games in 2021, recording 19 tackles and two sacks.
As a recruit, Jones was a 4-star prospect with a 0.8964 composite rating according to 247Sports. Jones was the No. 353 player nationally, the No. 35 defensive tackle and the No. 16 player in the state of Alabama.
Jones has continually made his presence known on Auburn's defensive line since arriving on the Plains over two years ago. With the work he's putting in this offseason, Jones is anticipating his best season yet in 2024.