John Samuel Shenker: 'It's a lot about recovery'

The bye week came at a good time for the Auburn Tigers.

After Auburn's third loss in a row during a trip to Ole Miss, the Tigers find themselves at the bye week. 

It comes at a good time for Auburn as many players are banged up. TJ Finley missed time due to a shoulder injury, Marcus Harris and Derick Hall got banged up against Ole Miss, and other players are having to take on a bigger role due to Eku Leota being out for the season. 

All of these injuries on top of just the weekly grind that playing a physical schedule brings to a roster. 

Auburn tight end and captain John Samuel Shenker spoke to the value that a bye week brings. 

"For the most part it’s a lot about recovery for the guys that have had a lot of playing time, guys are beat up, little nicks and bruises - trying to get them healthy - you’ve got two weeks to do that, which is a lot of time," Shenker said. "That’s a big key. And then also we look back on ourselves and what we've done throughout the season and we’ll look and we’ll try and fine-tune some things this week, just one or two things. Really just gets to the backups really for the second half of the season, so to speak. It’s more about getting healthy and just fine-tuning some things dealing with us, not really much with the next opponent yet, just really what we can to do get better."

Shenker and the Tigers will host the Arkansas Razorbacks next weekend in Jordan Hare Stadium. 

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches the pass over the middle and carries for a first down during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
