Auburn Tigers Athletic Program One of Nation's Best?
Since Auburn University's athletic director John Cohen assumed his role in 2022, all sports at Auburn have been near or at their best. Most recently, the men's track and field team came in second place at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon - only losing by one point to the University of Florida this past weekend.
That performance ultimately capped off a fantastic year for the Auburn Tigers sporting programs.
In the 2023-24 season, three Auburn programs clinched prestigious SEC titles. The journey to this success began with the men's basketball team in March, marking a significant milestone.
In April, the men's golf team hoisted the SEC trophy. A few weeks ago, the team finished No. 1 in the NCAA with a national title.
Not to be outdone, the Tigers women's equestrian team has once again proven their dominance, securing their sixth consecutive title. Despite the NCAA's technical classification, they continue to compete with numerous other SEC schools, a testament to their unwavering dedication and resilience.
Auburn sports is in prime position for more hardware in 2024-25
While many of Auburn's programs played well this past season, there is considerable anticipation for the Tiger football program. With the retirement of Alabama's Nick Saban and the departure of Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, the SEC West is wide open for the first time in years.
With head coach Hugh Freeze on board and a top-10 recruiting class, anything is possible for the Tiger football program this season. Having a 6-foot-3, 5-star wide receiver prospect doesn't hurt either.
With all the other sporting programs seeing success, Auburn can continue to be one of the most well-rounded and successful athletic programs in NCAA Division I sports.