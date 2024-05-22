Transfer Portal Prospect Does Not Pick Auburn And Selects Another SEC School
For Auburn or any SEC school, using the Transfer Portal to find veteran talent is a primary goal.
That being the case, the latest recruiting battle did not go in favor of the Tigers. Well, not the Auburn version of the Tigers anyway. The Missouri Tigers are gaining South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs. Pro Football Focus has Jacobs with 511 snaps last season. PFF also shows him with 48 tackles, 14 quarterback pressures, 3 sacks, and 19 stops near the line of scrimmage.
Jacobs hails from Niceville (Fla.) High School. He did not hold the vaunted SEC offers coming out of high school, but he's now a proven commodity taking his game to the best leage in all of college football. Auburn did not go the entire offseason without gaining linebacker from the Transfer Portal.
Already adding former Duke Blue Devil Dorian Mausi, the Tigers are adding talent and experience to the position. PFF has Mausi's 2023 totals as 60 tackles, four quarterback hurries, and 20 tackles near the line of scrimmage. For his college career to date, Mausi has 1,804 snaps. That's a lot of experience heading to the Plains.