Where does Payton Thorne rank among SEC QB's?
We are getting to the part of the season where rankings lists come out, and 247Sports ranked every quarterback in the SEC.
Brad Crawford of 247Sports believes Thorne is the 14th-best quarterback in the SEC behind players like Taylen Green, Blake Shapen, and Brock Vandagriff.
Crawford had this to say about Thorne, "Auburn's quarterback competition will extend into fall camp ahead of the 2024 season, not exactly what Freeze had envisioned after several weeks of spring practice. Four signal-callers took reps in March and April: Thorne, Holden Geriner, Hank Brown, and true freshman Walker White, with Thorne set as the probable returning starter. Thorne threw for 1,755 yards and 16 touchdowns with ten interceptions last season without much of a wide receiver corps to speak of, although that's changed this offseason. Auburn has added premium talent at the position in the portal and signed five-star freshman Cam Coleman to lead the bunch. Still, Freeze would've liked to have seen some separation under center this spring after not signing a transfer across two portal cycles."
Throne's play last year didn't leave a lot to be excited about for the national media, but things could be looking up this season. Thorne is getting ready to play his second season for the Auburn Tigers and hoping to improve on what he did a year ago.
Coach Freeze and the coaching staff did an incredible job upgrading the receivers, so hopefully, Thone having much better weapons will lead to improved numbers. The veteran quarterback is looking to lead Auburn to an 8-4 or better season.