Where is Hugh Freeze ranked among SEC coaches?
Hugh Freeze is heading into year two as the head football coach of the Auburn Tigers, and he is looking to improve on the 6-7 record we saw a year ago. Freeze did a great job this off season of improving his coaching staff and roster.
The issue a year ago for the Auburn Tigers was the offense, and adding a ton of elite talent at receiver should fix these issues.
Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports ranked all of the SEC football coaches, and Freeze was tenth. He was behind Mike Elko of Texas A&M, who has yet to coach a game as a head coach in the SEC.
Coach Freeze clearly has a lot to prove this season, and if he is able to win eight or more football games, he will be much higher on this list heading into the 2025 football season.
Here is Lassan's reasoning for ranking Freeze as the SEC's tenth best head coach, "Freeze's return to the SEC in 2023 certainly didn't lack for drama. The Tigers nearly defeated Georgia and Alabama but also lost to New Mexico State and was dominated by Maryland in the Music City Bowl to cap a 6-7 debut. The offseason brought a major staff overhaul and a touted recruiting class, as both provide optimism for a step forward in '24. Freeze has been successful at every stop - Lambuth (20-5), Arkansas State (10-2), Ole Miss (39-25), and Liberty (34-15). But can he get Auburn back to the top of the SEC?"