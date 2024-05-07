Three Reasons To Be Excited About Auburn's Latest Recruiting Victory
Auburn's 2025 recruiting class is gaining momentum.
The Tigers are adding Winona (Miss.) High School linebacker Tyler Lockhart to the recruiting fold. A consensus 4-star recruit by On3, Rivals, 247, and ESPN, Lockhart's speed and natural football talent will do well on the Plains.
Here are three reasons why Auburn fans should be excited about the Magnolia State recruit committing to the Tigers.
1) Lockhart's ability to be a three-down linebacker. Lockhart's ability to cover ground is noticeable when a person watches his HUDL film. Considering he's 6-foot-4 and about 200 pounds, it's also important to note that he changes directions extremely well. Therefore, one should expect Lockhart to be a valuable asset against the run and the pass.
2) Position flexibility is important in today's college football world. Lockhart could be a nickel linebacker versus teams that at least sometimes utilize a tight end in the slot, as well as be a traditional weak-side linebacker with the penchant to play downhill or drop into coverage and be effective. For each opponent, Lockhart will help the Tigers match up with different formations and position groups.
3) For Auburn to be a truly big-time recruiting program, landing top Mississippi talent is a must. He's one of the Magonolia State's best and should be able to help Auburn get its foot in the door for landing more recruits from his home state.
Auburn is adding a top-notch prospect with Lockhart. Expect him to make an impact during his freshman season for the Tigers.