Auburn Profile: Freshman Quarterback Walker White
Auburn’s 2024 recruiting class is full of talented football players.
Auburn Daily will give Tigers fans insights into each heading into the college football season, beginning with quarterback Walker White.
Size: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Location: Little Rock (Ark.) Little Rock Christian Academy
Recruitment: Picked Hugh Freeze and Auburn over Ole Miss and a host of scholarship offers. On3’s rankings for White include being the #86 prospect nationally and No. 7 quarterback.
Best Attributes: Arm strength is obvious for anyone who watches him throw bullets during an Auburn practice. White also has good mobility and makes quality throws on the run. On occasion, he will rip off a big run as well.
Notes: By enrolling in January, White is already gaining knowledge of the playbook and gaining rhythm with the wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs.
Watching White throw during spring practice helps to provide context for just how strong his arm is. Further, he looks like an NFL quarterback in terms of size and mass.
If White went out to an Atlanta Falcons practice and wore a helmet as he ran onto the field, nobody would question if he belonged out there from a physical point of view.
2024 Expectation: Soak up the offense and begin to understand the speed of the college game. He’s no place near ready to play and that’s fine. Quarterback is a life-long learning position and few college signal-callers are ready prior to their third year removed from the prep football ranks.
It would be great if Walker could see live action a few times this fall but he is behind three quarterbacks going into the fall.
Long-Term Projection: White has the physical tools to one day be Auburn’s starting quarterback. Like any other passer, it’s about how well he processes information. Time will tell the tale.