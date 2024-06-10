Auburn's Latest Commitment is a Big One
The Auburn Tigers offensive line class has gotten another boost as Broderick Shull, a four-star OL from Bixby, Okla. picked the Auburn Tigers over the weekend.
Shull, ranked the No. 5 offensive lineman and No. 19 overall player by On3 chose the Tigers over Nebraska, Texas Tech and Texas A&M among others.
The newest member of the Tigers offensive line commitment list, Shull is the highest ranked thus far and becomes the 13th member of the Auburn Tigers recruiting class under coach Hugh Freeze.
Shull spoke to On3 after his commitment and stated “I did pray about it for a bit. I feel that feeling is what God spoke to me about and that’s being an Auburn football player.”
Another piece of this recruitment is the relationship Shull has with five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola of Kansas. While Babalola is considered a Stanford lean at the moment, the relationship he has built with Shull can only help the Tigers in their attempt to land the elite lineman.
Auburn’s 13 commitments for the class of 2025 is good for 10th in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 9 nationally by On3.
Shull joins Tavaris Dice, Tai Buster, Carde Smith, and Spencer Dowland as the fifth member of this offensive line class.
The SEC is a league built in the trenches, at six-foot five, 275 pounds, Shull will bulk up and add another resource to help rebuild the Auburn Tigers into a contender once again in the new SEC. One without divisions.