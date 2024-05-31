Auburn's Official Visitors List Is Elite
Beginning today, Auburn's official visitors will begin coming to campus.
Looking at the On3 recruiting rankings, it's an elite group of prospects. Signing even two or three of the following prospects would help the Tigers close the talent gap with programs like Georgia and Alabama. Here's a look at the prospects expected to visit (the list can change at a moment's notice).
Ranking for each prospect is the highest among the four major services.
Na’eem Offord, CB, Birmingham (Ala.) Parker - Ohio State Commitment
ESPN and 247: 6
Elite; game-changer; Alabama’s top prep football recruit. Offord is as technically sound as any recruit in America. Seeing him play during the Parker versus Hewitt-Trussville spring game still resonates.
The 6-foot-1 and 190-pound corner is the level of prospect a college defense will utilize to take away an opponent’s top wide receiver. Ohio State is the overwhelming favorite to land him but Auburn is getting its chance to bring him on campus.
He’s too talented to allow to go to play for the Buckeyes without a strenuous fight. Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon are other possibilities for Offord.
Emaree Winston, TE, Calhoun (Ga.) High School - Texas Commitment
247: 211
A true flex tight end at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, Winston can stretch the field and create matchup problems. He could also line up as an h-back or fullback during short-yardage situations and get a one-on-one with a linebacker; he will win those battles far more often than not.
Committed to Texas since Dec. 18, 2023, Winston is also slated to visit the Longhorns on June 21. Auburn wants two tight ends for this recruiting class and Winston would pair well with Ryan Ghea from Milton (Ga.) High School. Ghea is built more like a traditional tight end.
Caleb Cunningham, WR, Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County
On3: 15
A true deep threat, Cunningham is an acrobatic pass catcher who will also catch a short pass and weave his way through the defense and score. His first-step explosiveness is arguably his best trait but Cunningham also wows with his 50-50 ball wins and short-area quickness.
Mississippi State is the long-time favorite; the Bulldogs are expected to receive an official visit in the fall; same with Ole Miss. Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama will host Cunningham the next three weekends. Auburn’s effort to recruit Cunningham includes hosting him for multiple unofficial visits in the past so the Tigers have a shot.
Blake Woodby, CB, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances
ESPN: 22
If one is looking for a twitchy cornerback with big-time speed, Woodby is a great pick. He’s one of the fastest players in the 2025 class. He will likely play the outside cornerback spot in college – to the wide side of the field – where speed can be best utilized.
Formerly committed to Ohio State, Woodby is taking official visits to Auburn and Maryland this month, with an official visit to Oregon coming in November. Woodby has a great personality and could fit in with any college football program. Auburn would do well to sign this young man.
Broderick Shull, OT, Bixby (Okla.) High School
On3: 19
Shull plays for one of Oklahoma’s best prep programs and is a dominant run blocker. His ability to pull and smash defenders is fun to watch on film. Shull also shifts his weight well when pass protecting and could be a candidate to play left tackle.
A Nebraska official visit is out of the way. Auburn this weekend, Texas Tech in two weeks, and finally Texas A&M in three weeks, represent the remaining treks for Shull’s summer plans. Auburn is in a great position to land this talented offensive tackle.
Elijah Melendez, LB, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola - Miami Commitment
Rivals: 81
Built like a boxer who’s absolutely shredded, Melendez will go to college with the physical traits one usually sees from a college senior. His quickness and speed are also worth noting as he’s a former running back.
Melendez continues to take visits to schools despite being committed. How attached he is to Miami is anyone’s guess. Michigan is rumored to be the team to watch, but Auburn gets its shot to convince Melendez the Plains are the place for him. He will see the Wolverines next weekend and the Hurricanes three weeks from now.
Kalen Edwards, DT/IOL, Dyersburg (Tenn.) High School
Not ranked in the top 250 by any recruiting services.
Edwards is a one-time Auburn commitment who could play on either side of the football in college. His massive 6-foot-4 and 330-pound frame could even play nose guard in a true 3-4 defense. That probably explains a little bit about his official visit list.
Auburn is this weekend, followed by Louisville next weekend, and finally it’s Georgia in two weeks. The Bulldogs need a massive zero-technique in the middle of their defensive line; Edwards would be a great fit for that scheme. Auburn also wants more size up front and it will be interesting to see where the Tigers are with Edwards’ list after the trip to the Plains.
Tai Buster, IOL, Kannopolis (N.C.) A.L. Brown - Auburn Commitment
Not ranked in the top 250 by any recruiting services.
Buster’s flexibility and overall athleticism – for a player that’s 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds – stands out on film. He climbs to the linebacker level and devours his opponents. He usually strikes defensive linemen before they get going during a running play, setting the tone.
Buster is the lone Auburn commitment this weekend. He will be a great resource for Hugh Freeze and his staff while other talented non-committed prospects tour Auburn’s football facilities and campus. In particular, Buster should be able to help the Tigers with Shull’s recruitment since he’s a fellow offensive lineman.