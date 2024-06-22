Former Alabama, Colorado Player Commits to Auburn Tigers
Jahquez Robinson has decided to transfer to the Auburn Tigers from the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season according to Ainslee Lee of AL.com.
After starting his career with three seasons at Alabama, Robinson transferred to Colorado before the 2023 season. Robinson is listed at 6’2” and 205 pounds and adds more-senior depth to the Auburn defensive backfield.
Originally from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla., Robinson originally signed with Alabama in the class of 2020. He was ranked as a four star prospect and the No. 17 safety in the country by Rivals. As a transfer, On3 listed Robinson as a three-star prospect.
Robinson, who was a reserve at Alabama for three seasons, decided to follow his position coach to Colorado when Charles Kelly was hired by head coach Deion Sanders. Now that Kelly has been hired as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach by Auburn, Robinson has again made the decision to follow him.
During his lone season in Colorado, Robinson appeared in four games and totaled eight tackles and one interception under Kelly. Although listed as a safety, Robinson can also provide help at cornerback and nickel as he has played both positions in his limited time on the field.
Head coach Hugh Freeze and Auburn have taken to the transfer portal several times to not just look for immediate contributions on the depth chart, but the senior leadership the older players can provide. Robinson hasn't made his impact on the college game as of yet, but he'll get that chance at Auburn, and acting as a surrogate coach in the defensive back room with Kelly will pay dividends down the line for the younger Tigers.