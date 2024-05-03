Where Auburn football's recruiting class stands in the 2025 class rankings
The Auburn Tigers are continuing to get things done on the recruiting trail.
Auburn is recruiting at potentially it's highest level in program history right now.
After a strong push to finish in the top 10 in the 2024 class, Auburn is sitting inside the top 10 again in early May. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Auburn has the 10th-ranked class in the 2025 class rankings.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers currently have 10 players committed, five of the schools ahead of them in the rankings, have more committs which impacts the rankings.
Auburn is the fifth highest-ranked class among the SEC in the 2025 rankings. On3 has LSU's class ranked two, Alabama's class ranked six, Georgia's ranked seven, Texas is ranked nine, then Auburn at 10.
According to 247 Sports, the Auburn Tigers are ranked as the 10th best class in 2025 as well. They have Auburn as the fourth-highest-ranked team in the SEC. 247Sports has LSU as the top class in the SEC, then Oklahoma, Alabama, then Auburn.
Auburn's 2025 class will continue to move up the ranks. The Tigers are expected to add a talented running back to the class as well as a quarterback. Auburn will also add a quarterback in the 2025 class. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are in a prime spot to shoot up the 2025 recruiting rankings and stack back to back classes.
Check out the full tally of Auburn's 2025 class with bios and evaluations here.