Boise State’s arena rated toughest place to play in Mountain West
Is ExtraMile Arena one of the toughest places to play in men’s college basketball?
According to college basketball analyst Ryan Hammer, Boise State has the best home-court advantage in the Mountain West and the fifth-best nationally among non-power conference teams.
Dayton of the Atlantic 10 topped Hammer’s non-power conference rankings, followed by Ohio (MAC), Gonzaga (WCC), Loyola Chicago (A10), Boise State (MWC), San Diego State (MWC), Middle Tennessee State (CUSA), Valparaiso (Missouri Valley), Seattle U (WCC) and Vermont (America East). Fellow MWC schools Grand Canyon and New Mexico received honorable mention.
Hammer based his rankings on the last three years of win differential between home and road games, net rating, opponent field goal percentage and attendance numbers.
Boise State compiled a 13-2 record at ExtraMile Arena last season and finished 26-11 overall. The Broncos were among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
With five returning rotation players and two highly-rated transfers, Boise State is expected to contend for the Mountain West title this season.
Forwards Javan Buchanan — the reigning MWC Sixth Man of the Year — and Andrew Meadow and guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II were all key rotation players last season. Boise State also added point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) from the transfer portal.
The Broncos signed a talented freshman class that includes forward Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep).
The Broncos will play six non-conference games at ExtraMile Arena this season. Boise State has a Dec. 6 road matchup with Butler at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will also play four neutral-site games, including a showdown with Saint Mary’s at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
Following the 2025-26 season, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 to link up with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Gonzaga of the WCC and Texas State of the Sun Belt.
Here is Boise State’s home schedule for the 2025-26 season:
*Oct. 17 - Idaho
Nov. 3 - Hawaii Pacific
Nov. 8 - Utah Valley
Nov. 11 - University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Nov. 15 - Montana State
Nov. 18 - Wichita State
Dec. 10 - Duquesne
Dec. 30 - New Mexico
Jan. 6 - Grand Canyon
Jan. 10 - Utah State
Jan. 17 - Colorado State
Jan. 24 - Air Force
Feb. 3 - Nevada
Feb. 14 - UNLV
Feb. 21 - San Jose State
Feb. 24 - Wyoming
March 3 - San Diego State
*The Idaho game is a non-counting exhibition