Boise State back on NCAA Tournament bubble entering Mountain West Tournament

The Boise State men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament conversation after closing the regular season with five straight victories.

The Broncos (20-11, 12-8), who open the Mountain West Tournament on Wednesday against San Jose State (8-23, 3-17), were listed as a bubble team alongside New Mexico (22-9, 13-7) and San Diego State (20-10, 14-6) in Monday’s NCAA Tournament projection by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

Lunardi listed Santa Clara, VCU, SMU and Auburn as his last four teams inside the field of 68 with Indiana, Stanford, Virginia Tech and New Mexico as the first four out. San Diego State was Lunardi’s sixth team out; Boise State was cut No. 12.

The sixth-seeded Broncos could face No. 3 New Mexico in an MWC Tournament quarterfinal. No. 2 San Diego State is also on the same side of the bracket.

MWC regular-season champion Utah State (25-6, 15-5) was safely in Lunardi’s NCAA Tournament field.

The SEC led the way in Lunardi’s latest projection with 11 NCAA Tournament bids, followed by the Big Ten (nine), ACC (eight), Big 12 (eight), Big East (three) West Coast Conference (three) and Atlantic 10 (two).

Four MWC teams were selected to last year’s NCAA Tournament: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. The Broncos were among the first four out.

Here is the complete bracket for the MWC Tournament, which begins on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time.

Wednesday, March 11

First round

No. 8 UNLV vs. No. 9 Wyoming, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

No. 5 Nevada vs. No. 12 Air Force, 3:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

No. 7 Colorado State vs. No. 10 Fresno State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

No. 6 Boise State vs. No. 11 San Jose State, 9:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Utah State vs. UNLV/Wyoming winner, 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

No. 4 Grand Canyon vs. Nevada/Air Force winner, 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

No. 2 San Diego State vs. Colorado State/Fresno State winner, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

No. 3 New Mexico vs. Boise State/San Jose State winner, 9:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Friday, March 13

Semifinals

Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Saturday, March 14

Championship game

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 4 p.m. (CBS)