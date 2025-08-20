Boise State men’s basketball announces final piece of non-conference schedule
The Boise State men’s basketball team revealed the final piece of its non-conference schedule on Wednesday.
The Broncos will open the 2025-26 regular season on Monday, Nov. 3 against Hawaii Pacific at ExtraMile Arena. A tipoff time was not included in Wednesday’s announcement.
Hawaii Pacific is a Division II school that competes in the PacWest Conference.
During the 2024-25 season, the Sharks finished 15-14 overall with a 10-10 mark in conference play. Hawaii Pacific was competitive in a November loss at Hawaii, falling 67-63.
Boise State will play six non-conference games at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos have a Dec. 6 road matchup with Butler at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will also play four neutral-site games, including a showdown with Saint Mary’s at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
The Broncos finished 26-11 overall a season ago and were among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. Boise State went on to reach the semifinals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament.
Boise State had reached three consecutive NCAA Tournaments under head coach Leon Rice before falling just short last year.
With five returning rotation players and two highly-rated transfers, the Broncos are expected to contend for the Mountain West title during the 2025-26 season.
Forwards Javan Buchanan — the reigning MWC Sixth Man of the Year — and Andrew Meadow and guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II are all experienced returnees for the Broncos. Boise State also brought in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) from the transfer portal.
The Broncos also added four freshmen to the 2025-26 roster: forward Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep).
Here is Boise State’s full non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season:
Nov. 3 - Hawaii Pacific (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 8 - Utah Valley (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 11 - University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 15 - Montana State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 18 - Wichita State (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Nov. 24 - USC (Maui Invitational; Lahaina, Hawaii)
Nov. 25 - N.C. State or Seton Hall (Maui Invitational; Lahaina, Hawaii)
Nov. 26 - TBD (Maui Invitational; Lahaina, Hawaii)
Dec. 6 - Butler (Hinkle Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, Indiana)
Dec. 10 - Duquesne (Extra Mile Arena; Boise, Idaho)
Dec. 14 - Saint Mary’s (Mountain America Center; Idaho Falls, Idaho)