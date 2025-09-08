Boise State men’s basketball hires son of Gonzaga’s Mark Few to coaching staff
The Boise State men’s basketball team announced two staffing moves on Monday.
AJ Few, the son of Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, will be the Broncos’ new director of player personnel. Boise State head coach Leon Rice also promoted Max Teems to director of video operations and program logistics.
“We are extremely excited to add Max and AJ to our full-time staff,” Rice said in a statement. “Max joined us five years ago and has been an invaluable asset to our coaches, student-athletes and support staff since his arrival. He served this program tremendously as a student manager and graduate assistant, and I’m thrilled to watch his continued growth and development.
“As for AJ, we’re fortunate to add a young man with an extensive and expansive basketball background and pedigree. His knowledge, experience and acumen in all facets of the game will pay dividends and make us a better program, both now and in the foreseeable future.”
A Gonzaga alumnus, Few was a graduate assistant under his dad from 2022-24 and served as the Bulldogs’ head video coordinator last season. Gonzaga finished 26-9 overall and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Few will also work with the men’s basketball arm of BroncoPRO, Boise State’s in-house NIL and revenue-sharing service for student-athletes.
Rice coached under the elder Few from 1999-2010 before taking the Boise State job. The 61-year-old Rice holds a 316-177 overall record with the Broncos and has guided the team to five NCAA Tournament appearances.
Teems, a Boise State graduate, served as the Broncos’ head student manager from 2020-23. He spent the last two seasons as Boise State’s video coordinator.
The Broncos still have an assistant coach opening following David Moats’ resignation last month.
Boise State finished 26-11 overall a season ago and was among the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos went on to reach the semifinals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament.
With five returning rotation players and two highly-touted transfers, Boise State is expected to contend for the Mountain West title this season.
Forwards Javan Buchanan — the reigning MWC Sixth Man of the Year — and Andrew Meadow and guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II are all experienced returnees for the Broncos. Boise State also brought in point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) in the transfer portal.
The Broncos added four freshmen to the 2025-26 roster: forward Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep).