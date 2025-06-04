Boise State men’s basketball locks down three non-conference home games
The Boise State men’s basketball team’s non-conference schedule for the 2025-26 season is starting to come together.
According to multiple reports, the Broncos will host Big Sky Conference power Montana State on Nov. 15 at ExtraMile Arena.
The Bobcats made three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances from 2022-24 under head coaches Danny Sprinkle and Matt Logie but slipped to a 15-18 overall record (9-9 Big Sky) last year. Logie is entering his third season at the helm.
Howie Keene, the younger brother of Boise State guard RJ Keene II, is an incoming freshman for the Bobcats.
The Broncos also have non-conference games scheduled with Duquesne and University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, B.J. Rains of Bronco Nation News reported on Wednesday.
Duquesne made the field of 68 in 2024 to snap a 47-year NCAA Tournament drought. The Dukes went 13-19 overall last season and placed ninth in the Atlantic 10 Conference with an 18-10 record.
UTRGV plays in the Southland Conference. The Vaqueros finished 16-15 overall last season with an 8-12 mark in conference play.
Last week, the Broncos announced a home-and-home non-conference series with Wichita State. The Shockers will play at ExtraMile Arena in November and host Boise State the following year at Charles Koch Arena.
Boise State and Wichita State have never faced off in men’s basketball. The Shockers haven’t played a non-conference game out West since a 2010 loss at San Diego State.
Boise State finished 26-11 overall last season and narrowly missed out on a fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos participated in the inaugural College Basketball Crown and reached the semifinals.
With five returning rotation players and two impact transfers, Boise State is expected to contend for the Mountain West Conference title next season.
The Broncos’ notable returnees include guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow. Head coach Leon Rice also landed point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) in the transfer portal.
Boise State has four incoming freshmen in forward Spencer Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep). Guard Nash Humpherys (Madison High School, Idaho) also signed a letter of intent and will serve a Latter-day Saints mission before joining the Broncos.