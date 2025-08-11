Boise State men’s basketball loses assistant coach
As summer draws to a close, the Boise State men’s basketball team has an assistant coach vacancy.
After spending eight seasons with the program, David Moats stepped down from his position last week. The Broncos announced the news on Thursday.
“We appreciate coach Moats’ hard work and contributions to our guys and our program during his time as a Bronco,” head coach Leon Rice said in a statement. “We wish him and his family the best in his next opportunity.”
Moats was Rice’s director of operations from 2017-22 before earning a promotion to assistant coach. His various roles included recruiting and player development.
Moats helped the Broncos land several high-profile recruits, including four-star class of 2025 forward Spencer Ahrens.
With five returning rotation players and two impact transfers, the Broncos are expected to contend for the Mountain West title during the 2025-26 season. The Broncos finished 26-11 last year and narrowly missed out on a fourth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Boise State’s notable returnees include guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow. The Broncos also added point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) in the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-2 Andrews made 29 starts for the Bruins last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. He started all 32 games as a sophomore, putting up 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Andrews was rated a four-star portal prospect and the No. 202 overall player in the portal by 247Sports.
The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games for the Hoyas a season ago and averaged 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Fielder, also a four-star portal recruit, was 247Sports’ No. 163 overall transfer player.
Four freshmen are joining Boise State for the upcoming season: Ahrens (Bella Vista Prep, Arizona), guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri) and guard Aginaldo Neto (Bella Vista Prep).
The Broncos have announced most of their 2025-26 non-conference schedule with home games against Utah Valley (Nov. 8), Texas Rio Grande Valley (Nov. 11), Montana State (Nov. 15), Wichita State (Nov. 18) and Duquesne (Dec. 10) and a Dec. 6 road game at Butler.
Boise State will compete in the Maui Invitational for the first time in program history. The Broncos open the three-day, eight-team tournament on Nov. 24 against USC.
The other first-round games at the Maui Invitational are N.C. State vs. Seton Hall, Washington State vs. Chaminade and Texas vs. Arizona State. Boise State will face either N.C. State or Seton Hall in its second matchup at Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii.