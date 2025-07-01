Boise State men’s basketball signee tearing it up for Team Canada in U19 World Cup
Spencer Ahrens, a four-star class of 2025 Boise State men’s basketball signee, has been a breakout performer for Team Canada at the FIBA U19 Men’s Basketball World Cup.
Through three games in Switzerland, the 6-foot-9 Ahrens is averaging 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Ahrens had a strong debut in Canada’s Group B opener against Germany, putting up 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists while going 3 for 4 from distance. Canada held on for an 80-72 victory.
Ahrens was even better the following day against Slovenia with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Despite trailing 23-10 after the first quarter, Canada roared back for an 82-63 win.
“Spencer Ahrens has been one of the most underrated players in the FIBA U19 World Cup so far,” Michael O of Draftstack wrote on X. “He possesses exceptional ball-handling for a big and is able to hit pull-up jumpers from outside, as well as finish comfortably around the rim (has great footwork).
“He’s great with the ball in his hands, and he’ll likely have significant usage if he can produce like this at the college level.”
Canada suffered its first loss of group play on Tuesday against Germany, 104-88. Ahrens struggled offensively for the first time, finishing with three points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while going 1 of 10 from the floor.
Canada still moved on to the round-of-16 and will take on Mali on Wednesday. Mali is also 2-1 with victories over Serbia and New Zealand and a loss to Argentina.
The FIBA U19 World Cup will conclude this weekend in Switzerland.
An Ontario, Canada native, Ahrens graduated from Bella Vista College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona. He is rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and On3 and is the nation’s No. 120 overall player in the On3 class of 2025 recruiting rankings.
Ahrens signed with the Broncos and head coach Leon Rice over offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, San Francisco, Stanford, Washington and numerous others.
Ahrens was also an impact player for UPlay Canada in the Nike EYBL last summer, averaging 13 points and eight rebounds. Ahrens flashed the ability to score at all three levels and shot nearly 45 percent from beyond the arc.
The Broncos signed five freshmen for their 2025 signing class: Ahrens, guard Noah Bendinger (Corner Canyon High School, Utah), forward Bhan Buom (Link Academy, Missouri), guard Nash Humpherys (Madison High School, Idaho) and fellow Bella Vista Prep product Aginaldo Neto, a point guard.