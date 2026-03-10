Boise State center voted second-team all-Mountain West

Fresh off his second Mountain West Player of the Week honor, Boise State junior center Drew Fielder was voted second-team all-MWC, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Fielder is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncos (20-11, 12-8), who open the MWC Tournament on Wednesday against San Jose State (8-23, 3-17). Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Mountain time at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Fielder erupted for a career-high 33 points in last week’s 86-77 home win over San Diego State. He went 7 of 10 from the floor while also grabbing nine rebounds.

In Saturday’s regular-season finale at Colorado State, Fielder tallied 23 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Broncos defeated the Rams, 78-67, for their fifth straight victory.

Fielder was also named MWC Player of the Week in December.

Boise State senior point guard Dylan Andrews and senior forward Javan Buchanan both received all-MWC honorable mention.

Utah State junior guard Mason Falslev was voted MWC Player of the Year. Falslev helped lead the Aggies to the outright regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the MWC Tournament.

San Diego State junior guard Miles Byrd earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while Utah State’s Jerrod Calhoun was voted Coach of the Year.

Here is the full list of Mountain West men’s basketball awards for the 2025-26 season.

Player of the Year: Mason Falslev, jr., Utah State

Defensive Player of the Year: Miles Byrd, jr., San Diego State

Freshman of the Year: Jake Hall, New Mexico

Sixth Player of the Year: Karson Templin, jr., Utah State

Newcomer of the Year: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, jr., UNLV

Coach of the Year: Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State

First team

Corey Camper Jr., jr., Nevada

Mason Falslev, jr., Utah State

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, jr., UNLV

Jake Hall, fr., New Mexico

Jaden Henley, sr., Grand Canyon

Second team

Tomislav Buljan, fr., New Mexico

MJ Collins Jr., sr., Utah State

Reese Dixon-Waters, sr., San Diego State

Drew Fielder, jr., Boise State

Elijah Price, so., Nevada

Third team

Miles Byrd, jr., San Diego State

Colby Garland, jr., San Jose State

Jake Heidbreder, sr., Fresno State

Jevin Muniz, sr., Colorado State

Makaih Williams, jr., Grand Canyon

Defensive team

Miles Byrd, jr., San Diego State

Mason Falslev, jr., Utah State

Tyrin Jones, fr., UNLV

Nana Owusu-Anane, sr., Grand Canyon

Elijah Price, so., Nevada

Honorable mention

Drake Allen, sr., Utah State

Dylan Andrews, sr., Boise State

Javan Buchanan, sr., Boise State

BJ Davis, jr., San Diego State

DeShawn Gory, fr., Fresno State

Brandon Rechsteiner, jr., Colorado State

Nana Owusu-Anane, sr., Grand Canyon

Leland Walker, sr., Wyoming