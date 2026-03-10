Boise State center voted second-team all-Mountain West
Fresh off his second Mountain West Player of the Week honor, Boise State junior center Drew Fielder was voted second-team all-MWC, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Fielder is averaging 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Broncos (20-11, 12-8), who open the MWC Tournament on Wednesday against San Jose State (8-23, 3-17). Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Mountain time at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Fielder erupted for a career-high 33 points in last week’s 86-77 home win over San Diego State. He went 7 of 10 from the floor while also grabbing nine rebounds.
In Saturday’s regular-season finale at Colorado State, Fielder tallied 23 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Broncos defeated the Rams, 78-67, for their fifth straight victory.
Fielder was also named MWC Player of the Week in December.
Boise State senior point guard Dylan Andrews and senior forward Javan Buchanan both received all-MWC honorable mention.
Utah State junior guard Mason Falslev was voted MWC Player of the Year. Falslev helped lead the Aggies to the outright regular-season title and the No. 1 seed for the MWC Tournament.
San Diego State junior guard Miles Byrd earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while Utah State’s Jerrod Calhoun was voted Coach of the Year.
Here is the full list of Mountain West men’s basketball awards for the 2025-26 season.
Player of the Year: Mason Falslev, jr., Utah State
Defensive Player of the Year: Miles Byrd, jr., San Diego State
Freshman of the Year: Jake Hall, New Mexico
Sixth Player of the Year: Karson Templin, jr., Utah State
Newcomer of the Year: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, jr., UNLV
Coach of the Year: Jerrod Calhoun, Utah State
First team
Corey Camper Jr., jr., Nevada
Mason Falslev, jr., Utah State
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, jr., UNLV
Jake Hall, fr., New Mexico
Jaden Henley, sr., Grand Canyon
Second team
Tomislav Buljan, fr., New Mexico
MJ Collins Jr., sr., Utah State
Reese Dixon-Waters, sr., San Diego State
Drew Fielder, jr., Boise State
Elijah Price, so., Nevada
Third team
Miles Byrd, jr., San Diego State
Colby Garland, jr., San Jose State
Jake Heidbreder, sr., Fresno State
Jevin Muniz, sr., Colorado State
Makaih Williams, jr., Grand Canyon
Defensive team
Miles Byrd, jr., San Diego State
Mason Falslev, jr., Utah State
Tyrin Jones, fr., UNLV
Nana Owusu-Anane, sr., Grand Canyon
Elijah Price, so., Nevada
Honorable mention
Drake Allen, sr., Utah State
Dylan Andrews, sr., Boise State
Javan Buchanan, sr., Boise State
BJ Davis, jr., San Diego State
DeShawn Gory, fr., Fresno State
Brandon Rechsteiner, jr., Colorado State
Nana Owusu-Anane, sr., Grand Canyon
Leland Walker, sr., Wyoming
